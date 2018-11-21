NCAA reverses course, allows satellite camps; LSU, SEC opposed what Joe Alleva called ‘recruiting camps’ _lowres

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will try to take down Ohio State in the Horseshoe and get his Wolverines one step closer to a CFP berth with a win in their annual Big 10 showdown Saturday.

 Ralph Russo

NO. 4 MICHIGAN at NO. 10 OHIO STATE

11 a.m., Fox

As usual, the big Horseshoe will be jumping as two 10-1 teams slug it out with a Big Ten title spot on the line. Jim Harbaugh is 0-3 vs. Ohio State, but he's steered his team to within two games of a CFP berth. This one has never meant more to the former Wolverines quarterback.

NO. 8 LSU at TEXAS A&M

6:30 p.m., SEC

Outside the LSU football offices and locker room, few could have predicted in August that the Tigers would be playing for a huge prize tonight: a New Year's Six bowl. But they're just four quarters away from that goal and a 10-win season, which makes this a compelling game.

AUBURN at NO. 1 ALABAMA

2:30 p.m., CBS

For one of the few times in recent memory, all of the air from this rivalry game was gone almost before November arrived. Alabama clinched the SEC West title three weeks ago and Auburn has been in a downward spiral. Still, there are those who'll be tuning in to see if Auburn can do it.

NO. 14 UTAH STATE at NO. 21 BOISE STATE

9:15 p.m., ESPN

Utah State is one of those under-the-radar teams in this magical season, having won 10 consecutive games since it lost to Michigan State in its opener. Boise State has won seven of eight and is 9-2, so the winner gets a berth in the Mountain West title game and will host as a bonus.

NAVY at TULANE

11 a.m., ESPNU

Remember when Tulane came up inches short of a bowl bid a year ago in its season finale, at least according to the replay official? Well, the 5-6 Green Wave is in the same exact spot with another shot at becoming bowl eligible against a Navy team that's had a rough year.

Sheldon Mickles

Follow Sheldon Mickles on Twitter, @MicklesAdvocate.

Tags

View comments