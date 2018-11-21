NO. 4 MICHIGAN at NO. 10 OHIO STATE
11 a.m., Fox
As usual, the big Horseshoe will be jumping as two 10-1 teams slug it out with a Big Ten title spot on the line. Jim Harbaugh is 0-3 vs. Ohio State, but he's steered his team to within two games of a CFP berth. This one has never meant more to the former Wolverines quarterback.
NO. 8 LSU at TEXAS A&M
6:30 p.m., SEC
Outside the LSU football offices and locker room, few could have predicted in August that the Tigers would be playing for a huge prize tonight: a New Year's Six bowl. But they're just four quarters away from that goal and a 10-win season, which makes this a compelling game.
AUBURN at NO. 1 ALABAMA
2:30 p.m., CBS
For one of the few times in recent memory, all of the air from this rivalry game was gone almost before November arrived. Alabama clinched the SEC West title three weeks ago and Auburn has been in a downward spiral. Still, there are those who'll be tuning in to see if Auburn can do it.
NO. 14 UTAH STATE at NO. 21 BOISE STATE
9:15 p.m., ESPN
Utah State is one of those under-the-radar teams in this magical season, having won 10 consecutive games since it lost to Michigan State in its opener. Boise State has won seven of eight and is 9-2, so the winner gets a berth in the Mountain West title game and will host as a bonus.
NAVY at TULANE
11 a.m., ESPNU
Remember when Tulane came up inches short of a bowl bid a year ago in its season finale, at least according to the replay official? Well, the 5-6 Green Wave is in the same exact spot with another shot at becoming bowl eligible against a Navy team that's had a rough year.
Sheldon Mickles