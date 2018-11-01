The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' game with Alabama on Saturday night.
BROOKS KUBENA
Alabama 20, LSU 15
#FreeDevinWhite billboards aside, LSU will be without its dynamic middle linebacker for the first half. Don't think Alabama hasn't been gameplanning to exploit that matchup with its record-shattering RPO offense. But a half is a half, and LSU will have its shots in the end. Ed Orgeron has the program on an upward trajectory, but it's not yet ready to topple college football's standard.
SCOTT RABALAIS
Alabama 31, LSU 16
As my mother pointed out, I picked the Tigers to lose to Miami, Auburn and Georgia. They won. I picked them to beat Florida. They lost. Following this line of reverse psychology, she made me promise to pick Alabama. I do not believe my picks affect the cosmic forces, but momma said.
SHELDON MICKLES
Alabama 27, LSU 13
The dizzying numbers put up by Alabama's talented and explosive offense are most impressive. They are, in fact, mind-boggling. But, LSU's defense has enough talent to make Alabama work for the points it'll get — which hasn't been the case all year for the Tide. Still, they'll prove to be more formidable because of their run-pass balance.
