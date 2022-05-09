Forgive this writer for trotting out a well-worn adage, but Charles Dickens would have appreciated where this LSU baseball team is right now.

It’s the best of times for the Tigers in May 2022. And it may be the worst of times.

Look no further than this past weekend’s series victory at Alabama to see what kind of contradiction LSU finds itself in. Something that coach Jay Johnson also appreciates so well.

“We have our issues,” Johnson said in a Monday news conference at Alex Box Stadium.

I knew he had a reputation as being one of the college game’s top young coaches, but I had no idea he had such a talent for understatement.

“What was the last time,” Johnson asked, “LSU won a road SEC series and two starters didn’t make it out of the first inning?”

Why LSU coach Jay Johnson pulled two starters in the first inning this weekend LSU relied heavily on its bullpen in its final two games against Alabama this weekend after its starters failed to make it out of the first inning.

I’ve followed LSU baseball for a long time coach, but I haven’t a clue. Unfortunately, The Advocate’s crack research team is on a two-week holiday at its timeshare in Aruba, but I’d be willing to guess it hasn’t happened ever or in a very long time.

Blake Money, LSU’s Friday night starter to open the season, had yet another ineffective outing in the Tigers’ 8-3 loss Saturday to the Crimson Tide, though Johnson wondered aloud Monday whether he should have left him in to try to work through it. Sunday, LSU won going away 12-3 despite starter Samuel Dutton only lasting two-thirds of an inning before giving way to winning reliever Jacob Hasty.

Starting pitching illustrates just the tip of the Tigers’ personnel woes. Third baseman and famous Drew Brees doppelganger Jacob Berry, having an All-American caliber season like he did last year at Arizona, cracked a finger in pregame warmups Friday. He amazingly went 2 for 5 that day but didn’t play the rest of the weekend. When he plays again, Johnson said, is a matter of pain tolerance over the next couple of weeks.

Cade Beloso, who tore his ACL before LSU’s first game, has only been in the lineup three times. Catcher Alex Milazzo has batted in one game in the past two months. Devin Fontenot, such an important arm for LSU last season, has logged fewer innings than nine other Tiger pitchers. And first baseman Tre' Morgan is playing on a knee held together by a brace and a prayer circle.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

And yet, here the Tigers are. Two weeks left in the regular season they’re 32-15, tied for third overall in the Southeastern Conference at 14-10 (already one more league win than in all of 2021) and tied for second in the SEC West. Our Patrick Magee projected Monday that LSU would host a regional as a No. 11 national seed in the NCAA tournament. Based on recent performance that seems like an accurate number.

“I’m proud of them,” LSU’s first-year coach said of his players. “They’ve won more SEC games than last year with two weeks left to play. That’s an accomplishment.”

What Jay Johnson had to say on injuries to Jacob Berry and Alex Milazzo LSU third baseman and top-hitter Jacob Berry was not in the starting lineup against Alabama on Saturday or Sunday after breaking the tip of hi…

The question is can the Tigers keep building with what they’ve got or will the well of available, effective players eventually run dry? Center fielder Dylan Crews more than took up for the lack of Berry’s bat by swinging a Roman candle at Bama this weekend, going .636 with three home runs to earn co-SEC player of the week honors. Can he and the other Tigers maintain the kind of production, the quality at bats and clutch innings pitched, that paper over the flaws LSU has? Certainly you want four, three at least, quality starters going into the postseason. Right now the Tigers have one: Ma’Khail Hilliard.

“The big picture is something I don’t look at until the year is over,” Johnson said. “I ask our players to focus on the next game so I need to do the same. We’re doing fine.”

“But our issues are our issues. There’s no free agency. Guys get hurt playing. Too many to my liking, but it is what it is. We’re in the middle of SEC play and we’ve won nine of our last 12 (overall). It’s a good place to be.”

That it is, coach. But there are certainly some bad things about where the Tigers are right now, too. How long they can outrace their demons is the question.