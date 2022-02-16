Sophomore right handed pitcher Blake Money will start on Friday.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson addressed media on Wednesday ahead of the season opener against the University of Maine, naming Money as the Friday starter and Ma'khail Hilliard as the Saturday starter. He does not yet know who will start on Sunday.
"You're talking about a fastball at 96 mph with two to three plus pitches," Johnson said. "The simplistic answer is he has a lot of trades that you need to win and he's throwing a lot of strikes."
LSU expects to face three right handed starters from Maine, with Friday's being Brett Irwin, a graduate transfer from UC-Irvine.