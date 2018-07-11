A day's worth of bouncing from interview room to interview room taking questions from more than 1,000 media members isn’t every athlete’s idea of fun.
Don’t include LSU junior linebacker Devin White — or his horse — in that number.
White was named Wednesday as one of three LSU players who will accompany coach Ed Orgeron on Monday to Atlanta for Southeastern Conference media days. They will be joined by senior tight end Foster Moreau and junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence.
White and Lawrence took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to express their elation over representing LSU at the event.
“I just want to let you know how excited I am to go with Foster, Devin and Coach O to media day,” Lawrence said in a video, his No. 90 jersey hanging on a wall behind him. “It’s something I dreamed about growing up as a Tiger fan. For it to finally happen is a blessing. I’m so thankful for this opportunity.
“Can’t wait to represent.”
White’s video included him and his horse, Daisy Mae.
“Just wanted to inform y’all how excited I am to be headed to Atlanta for SEC Media Days with Coach O and two other great LSU Tigers,” White said.
White will be one of the superstars at media days. The preseason All-American led the SEC in total tackles last year with 133, including 14 tackles for loss and 4½ sacks. White also had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Lawrence had 32 tackles last season despite missing three games, with 1½ sacks. Moreau is the Tigers’ top-returning receiver from 2017 with 24 catches for 278 yards and three touchdowns.
Media days run Monday-Thursday at the College Football Hall of Fame. The event had been in the Birmingham, Alabama, area every year since 1985.
Also appearing Monday is SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and players and coaches from Texas A&M and Kentucky.
Tuesday’s schedule includes Ole Miss, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia. Wednesday includes Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee. The event wraps up Thursday with Auburn, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Other prominent players scheduled to attend include Alabama running back Damien Harris, Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham, Georgia safety J.R. Reed, Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock and South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Portions of media days will be televised on ESPN and the SEC Network.
Tebow to be honored at LSU game
Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow will be enshrined in Florida's football Ring of Honor during the LSU game on Oct. 6 in Gainesville.
Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, already has a statue outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium along with fellow Florida Heisman winners Steve Spurrier and Danny Wuerffel. He will be the sixth former Gator to join the Ring of Honor.
Tebow lost a 28-24 thriller at LSU as a sophomore in 2007, his first season as a starting quarterback. Tebow and the Gators defeated LSU in 2008, 51-21, and again in 2009, 13-3.
LSU won 17-16 at Florida last season.