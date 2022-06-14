One of the most common topics of discussion for LSU fans entering the 2022 season will revolve around the battle to determine who will be the Tigers' starting quarterback.
New offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan have a crowded QBs room to work with, including both experienced starters and young talent.
Whoever will be behind center to start the season will have to step immediately onto the big stage in Brian Kelly's first game as head coach - Sept. 4 vs. Florida State at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Here are five things you need to know about where the quarterback battle stands this summer:
1. Where the LSU competition stands
Nothing has changed since the end of spring practice, when Brian Kelly said, “I don't know if we cleared up anything there.” LSU gave the quarterbacks fairly even reps throughout the spring, and the race between sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, junior Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier remained close heading into summer workouts. If anything, the picture became more cloudy with Nussmeier’s performance.
2. Jayden Daniels’ footwork
After Daniels transferred from Arizona State, LSU tweaked his footwork. He was getting used to the changes all spring. Kelly told ESPN during the spring game that Daniels didn’t have the adjustments down yet, which resulted in some “throws that were a little bit uncharacteristic.” Daniels is working on his new footwork more this summer with a personal coach so it clicks by preseason camp.
3. Garrett Nussmeier in the mix for the Tigers
Most people assumed Brennan and Daniels would compete for the job, but Nussmeier also put himself in contention with a productive spring. He made the most impressive throws, exuded confidence and extended plays with his feet. Nussmeier particularly impressed wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who said on Tiger Rag Radio, “I feel like anything you ask him to do, he can do.” Don’t count him out.
4. LSU's preseason plan
With LSU installing a new offensive system under coordinator Mike Denbrock, the quarterbacks mostly ran the same, basic plays throughout the spring. In some ways, that prevented any of them from highlighting their best traits, which contributed to a lack of separation between them. Once preseason practice begins, LSU will install plays tailored to each quarterback. Kelly hopes someone will then emerge from the pack.
5. Would LSU use two quarterbacks?
If someone doesn’t become the clear starter, would LSU play multiple quarterbacks? Not likely. While Kelly and Denbrock have used two-quarterback systems before, neither of them prefer it. Kelly shuddered for added emphasis, put his head in his hands and said “nightmares” when asked about the possibility. He knows how difficult it is to manage a two-quarterback system.