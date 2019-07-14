What are the strongest conferences in the Football Bowl Subdivision?
We’ve put it to an equation, somewhat similar to the BCS formula that selected the national championship from 1998 to 2013 before it was upended in favor of the four-team College Football Playoff.
The Advocate equation is based on two polls — the final 2018 rankings in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll — and teams are awarded 1-25 points on a reverse basis (25 points for a first-place vote and so on). The points are added up by conference, then divided by the possible total. Overall conference win percentage is the tiebreaker.
1. Southeastern Conference (Score: 32.77)
The SEC had seven teams ranked in the two polls, more than double the amount than every conference except the Big Ten. “They have the most teams!” you might say; but no other conference had half its members ranked. Alabama was national runner-up, and LSU, Florida and Georgia all finished within the Top 10—the most Top 10 teams of any conference—and each program is set to be a national contender again in 2019. Even if Kentucky doesn’t have a repeat stellar performance, there’s enough heavyweights to put the SEC well ahead of the others.
2. Big Ten Conference (Score: 15.54)
Ohio State has been carrying the torch for the Big Ten ever since they won the 2014 national title in the CFP’s inaugural season. Coming off a Rose Bowl victory, the Buckeyes are at the forefront of the league again with Ryan Day entering his first year as full-time head coach. Michigan hasn’t been able to crack into national contention under Jim Harbaugh, with three consecutive bowl losses that includes a 41-15 shellacking at the hands of Florida in last year’s Peach Bowl. If Nebraska rises in Scott Frost’s second year, the Big Ten becomes a much stronger conference.
3. Big 12 Conference (Score: 13.54)
An Oklahoma-dominated conference has regained some parity with Texas coming off a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia. Two Big 12 teams hadn’t gone to New Year’s Six Bowls since 2015. Oklahoma, which has won the conference in four consecutive seasons and produced two consecutive Heisman Trophy winners, hasn’t yet cracked into the national title game. The Sooners have lost in two consecutive semifinal appearances, including a 45-34 loss to Alabama in the 2018 Orange Bowl. The Sooners and Longhorns are at the top. Most of the rest of the league is in the middle of program rebuilds.
4. Atlantic Coast Conference (Score: 11.07)
“But Clemson was the national champion!” Yes, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers trounced Alabama 44-16 for the program’s second national title in three years. Clemson is the envy of the nation in nearly every aspect of college football. There hasn’t been much production from the rest of the conference. Syracuse is the second-best team in the conference. Former powerhouses Florida State and Miami took major steps backward in 2018, and consistent contender Louisville fell to 2-10 last season. The ACC will have four first-year head coaches in 2019, tied for the most in the FBS with the Big 12 and the MAC.
5. Pac-12 Conference (Score: 8.92)
The state of Washington produced the Pac-12’s only two ranked teams in the final poll in 2018. Washington State had their best season (11-2) in program history under Mike Leach, falling just shy of the playoffs, but will they be the same without star quarterback Gardner Minshew? Washington has been a consistent contender under Chris Peterson. Questions abound in the rest of the league: Can Southern Cal bounce back from a 5-7 season? Can Chip Kelly turn UCLA around after going 3-9 in Year 1? Will Stanford and Oregon rise again as national contenders?
6. American Athletic Conference (Score: 5.23)
Central Florida is still king, but the AAC just got more interesting with Dana Holgorsen leaving West Virginia for a Houston program that has steadily been on the rise.
7. Mountain West Conference (Score: 4.62)
The Mountain West isn’t just Boise State anymore. Former Cal coach Jeff Tedford has turned Fresno State into a consistent 10-win team, and Gary Andersen returns to coach a Utah State team that went 11-2.
8. Sun Belt Conference (Conference win percentage: 51.59)
A Sun Belt has never had a team finish in the final AP Top 25. Troy’s Neal Brown (West Virginia) and Appalachian State’s Scott Satterfield (Louisville) both left their league powerhouses for new schools.
9. Conference USA (Conference win percentage: 47.16)
Former Oklahoma fulback Seth Littrell has built an interesting team at North Texas, which beat Arkansas 44-17 last year. With Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic, the C-USA will continue to make headlines.
10. Mid-American Conference (Conference win percentage: 44.74)
The MAC attack has taken a step back since its glory days when Western Michigan made the 2016 Cotton Bowl and Northern Illinois made the 2012 Orange Bowl. But there’s parity and exciting teams that should make the MAC interesting.