LSU's offensive issues are getting compounded by the unavailability of key players.
Star wide receiver Terrace Marshall announced Sunday that he was opting out the remainder of the season.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday that starting wide receiver Racey McMath is not expected to play this week against Alabama, and tight end/fullback Tory Carter will also not be available.
McMath missed the Texas A&M game due to an injury he suffered against Arkansas. Orgeron did not specify why Carter will not be available. The 6-foot, 244-pound hybrid player was not available against Texas A&M.
Carter's absence further complicates LSU's issues in the run game. The Tigers could not control the line of scrimmage Saturday night in College Station, when the team was held to 36 total yards rushing.
LSU used several different run schemes and formations to try kickstart the rushing attack, and, in Carter's place, true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert lined up at H-back and helped lead block on certain plays. None were altogether successful.
When asked about Carter's absence, Orgeron recalled how LSU was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 attempt on the very first drive of the game. Gilbert lined up on the line of scrimmage as an extra blocker, and Marshall lined up as an H-back on the left side. LSU running back Ty Davis-Price was tackled for no gain.
"We got beat at the line of scrimmage," Orgeron said. "That was a big play in the ball game. Then we were trying to run the leads inside. There was no room to run. We've got to be more creative. We've got to get the ball outside, and we've got to block better."