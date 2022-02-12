Much of the LSU baseball batting lineup is still up in the air, and that was clear during Friday night’s scrimmage.
“There's a lot of competition and we don't have guys that have done enough to own spots,” head coach Jay Johnson said. “They’re going to have to do things to move the offense better, and take more quality at-bats before I'm willing to say that's any of their spots.”
Friday’s home team featured a 1-9 in the following order: Tre’ Morgan, Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry, Cade Doughty, Cade Beloso, Jordan Thompson, Brayden Jobert, Alex Milazzo and Gavin Dugas. The guest team led off with Jack Merrifield, Giovanni DiGiacomo, Tyler McManus and Hayden Travinski and featured a bottom seven batters, with two freshmen outside the bottom five getting reps at bat.
Morgan, Doughty and Beloso highlighted the production at bat for the home team. Morgan went 2-for-4 with a double and a single while Doughty knocked a double for two RBIs. Beloso hit the only home run of the evening in the bottom of the sixth inning to capture the 3-2 victory.
DiGiacomo went 2-for-2 in his opening at-bats with doubles, he struck out on his third at-bat and flew out on his fourth. McManus brought him home on an RBI double in the first.
“We’ve got four guys that I feel good about: Jordan (Thompson) is going for sure, Tyler (McManus) or Alex (Milazzo) is going to catch and then the other three (Morgan, Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry),” Johnson said. “Gio (DiGiacomo) has worked hard, he’s had some good success here, he is right on the cusp of playing and he’s going to have plenty of opportunities.”
Johnson said another part of setting the lineup will be incorporating more left-handed batters, which has played an intricate role in his success. The home team lineup switched from left to right until the very end, when right-handed batters Milazzo and Dugas followed each other. Berry, who was third, is a switch hitter.
But the other thing he’s looking for is composure: how well players can handle a bat at-bat, and if they can “flush it out.” This is something that makes Morgan one of the staples of the lineup.
“I think Tre’ is one of the best hitters in the country,” Johnson said. “He's also one of our toughest outs and he can put a bad at bat away quickly and go back up there and compete.”
Health of the team
Thompson played four innings of defense in Friday’s scrimmage, and is expected to play at least seven on Sunday. He's had a lower leg injury this offseason.
Redshirt junior Drew Bianco sat out of the scrimmage with a hamstring injury, but Johnson expects him to return to batting for the remainder of the scrimmages.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Garrett Edwards, who wore a knee brace, is expected to pitch on Sunday and has thrown in the bullpen with no pain.
Pitchers shine
Sophomore Will Hellmers started as the pitcher for the guest team, facing the top four batters, featured on the home team, consistently. Hellmers finished amassing three strikeouts, allowing three hits, two earned runs and walking one. Sophomore Ty Floyd played the remaining four innings, tallying four strikeouts, allowing three hits, one run and walking one.
“Ty (Floyd) has really good stuff,” Johnson said. “I thought he threw the ball really well tonight and took advantage of some things: guys not getting on time and hitting mistakes. Those two pitchers were the highlight of the night for me.”
Sophomore Blake Money started for the home team on the mound, throwing 4 ⅔ innings. Trent Vietmeier, Paul Gervase and Eric Reyzelman followed in order. Reyzelman’s fastball clocked in at 98 mph, and also was able to come back when he was down. Facing DiGiacomo, Reyzelman threw three balls, then forced a fly out to center. After walking McManus, Travinski flew out to left field.
“I liked his (Reyzelman’s) tempo tonight,” Johnson said. “I thought he looked under control and had a slow heartbeat. If that's how he's gonna operate, he'll pitch important innings probably to the back part of the game. I think we've got a different thought in mind with closing – he certainly can and probably will, but that job will be split up amongst a few guys.”