This is an unusual period in LSU football history.

The players have returned from a break with their families; Brian Kelly has continued to put together his staff; and a skeleton crew of assistants held together by an interim coach has less than a week left to prepare the team for a bowl game.

There’s a lot happening at once. Players come and others go. Assistants leave and others take their place — but not until next month. In the midst of it all, the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic has led to cancellations of bowl games, and LSU is trying to win the Texas Bowl.

With so much going on, here’s a breakdown of where things stand with LSU’s roster and coaching staff less than a week before the Jan. 4 kickoff against Kansas State. Practice, which has been closed since the end of the regular season, resumed Wednesday.

Who’s available?

LSU already had a thin roster because of injuries and transfers during the second half of the season. Then senior linebacker Damone Clark and fifth-year defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced last week they had started preparing for the NFL draft and opted out.

Without two of its best players, LSU will have to dip further into its depth chart on a defense that was already missing multiple starters. Freshman Greg Penn III and sophomore Mike Jones Jr. could see more snaps at linebacker. Sophomores Jacobian Guillory and Jaquelin Roy may rotate at defensive tackle.

The time off since the last game may help LSU get some injured players back. For instance, star freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith wore a gold, non-contact jersey in an early bowl practice video released by LSU. Smith missed the last four games with a foot injury.

The offense will have to adapt more. Starting quarterback Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M two weeks ago, and though fifth-year senior Myles Brennan returned to LSU, he won’t participate in the bowl game.

With freshman Garrett Nussmeier needing a waiver to play and not burn his redshirt, LSU is expected to get creative on offense, perhaps using wide receiver Jontre Kirklin, a former high school quarterback at Lutcher, behind center.

While the number of available players is murky, LSU has 63 on scholarship without known injuries plus a couple of dozen walk-ons, giving the team enough to play a bowl game. However, the exact nature of the roster may remain unclear until the team warms up before kickoff.

Who’s coaching?

The transition from Ed Orgeron to Brian Kelly has made this lead up to the bowl game hectic. Kelly hasn’t retained the majority of the previous staff, so far keeping only offensive line coach Brad Davis.

Linebackers coach Blake Baker is gone. Passing game coordinator DJ Mangas wasn’t retained. Wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph left for Nebraska. Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond took a job at Florida.

Kelly has picked a number of their replacements, including defensive coordinator Matt House and defensive assistant Robert Steeples within the last two days, but the staff for the bowl game has become a combination of remaining assistants and elevated analysts.

Davis, who’s also the interim coach, is still working with the offensive line. Carter Sheridan, an analyst, was moved up to oversee the wide receivers. Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones — though not expected to be retained — still will call plays during the bowl game.