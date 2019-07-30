After infielder Christian Cairo walked out of Alex Box Stadium last month, spurning college baseball for a professional contract with the Cleveland Indians, LSU’s coaching staff re-evaluated its roster for the 2020 season.

LSU knew it would lose most of its lineup, either to the draft or graduation, and it had already focused on position players in its latest signing class. Cairo’s decision made LSU search for more infielders.

The Tigers found two drafted infielders over the past month: freshman Zach Arnold and junior college transfer Zack Mathis, who were available because they had requested a release from their national letters of intent. (The schools they originally signed with fired their head coaches.)

LSU baseball creating 'pitching lab' for injury prevention and player development LSU plans to convert one of its batting cages into a pitching lab before the start of fall practice in late September.

The additions of Arnold and Mathis increased the number of position players on LSU’s 2020 roster, which the school posted online Tuesday morning. Confident in their pitching staff, the Tigers struck more of a balance between the number of position players and pitchers on the roster

LSU had 20 pitchers on the roster this spring. On Tuesday, it listed 17 pitchers for next season, a number that could change before the season-opener against Indiana. The Tigers only signed three pitchers in this class, compared to nine position players. For now, they will have 18 fielders next season.

“There's going to be some areas we need to address and to fill,” coach Paul Mainieri said, “but I feel like we've done that with this recruiting class.”

Mark your calendars: LSU baseball begins 2020 season at home vs. Indiana LSU baseball will open the 2020 season at home against Indiana, coach Paul Mainieri said on Tuesday.

Though injuries riddled LSU’s pitching the last two seasons, the Tigers will return a deep staff. Six pitchers have experience in the weekend rotation, and junior Devin Fontenot proved himself as a closer. The potential of the pitching staff, led by sophomores Cole Henry, Landon Marceaux and Jaden Hill, allowed LSU to focus on other needs in its recruiting class.

The Tigers lost five everyday starters. They had to replace their starting third baseman, shortstop, second baseman, center fielder and right fielder.

LSU wanted to add depth and create competition, so it brought in two catchers (Alex Milazzo and Hayden Travinski), three outfielders (Wes Toups, Mitchell Sanford and Maurice Hampton) and four infielders (Cade Doughty, Arnold, Mathis and Collier Cranford).

LSU also listed sophomores Drew Bianco, Gavin Dugas and CJ Willis at multiple positions. Bianco and Dugas, who were listed as infielders and outfielders, bat right-handed on a predominantly left-handed team, giving Mainieri flexibility in the lineup.

At this point, LSU has 35 players on its roster, meeting the NCAA limit. The Tigers want to add one more player in the next few weeks, a left-handed junior college pitcher. LSU did not have a lefty on its staff last season because freshman Easton McMurray suffered a season-ending injury. The Tigers hope to have McMurray back, and they also signed left-hander Jacob Hasty.

Adding a pitcher could force LSU to cut one of the players on the roster, but it will still have more position players than it did last season.

+4 Reunited at dream school LSU, Cade and Braden Doughty aim for baseball national title Cade and Braden Doughty have played baseball together their entire lives. After Cade passed on professional baseball, they are reunited at LSU.

Entering fall practice, only three players — sophomore first baseman Cade Beloso, junior outfielder Daniel Cabrera and junior catcher Saul Garza — have an edge on a spot in the lineup.

In fall practice last year, Mainieri thought he identified starters too early. Now as the Tigers replace most of their lineup, Mainieri wants to create a competitive environment.

“Every year, we roll out of bed and we believe this is going to be our year,” Mainieri said. “Twenty-twenty will be no exception."