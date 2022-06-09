To say LSU track stars Alia Armstrong and Favour Ofili got off to a flying start at the NCAA championships Thursday night would be the understatement of the year.
Armstrong and Ofili ran the first two legs of LSU's 4x100-meter relay team that won its semifinal heat, the first race of the day at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, then went about their business of getting the Tigers' track and field team going in their bid for national honors.
After getting the baton to Tionna Beard-Brown and Thelma Davies to combine for a time of 42.59 seconds in the relay, which matched LSU's best this season, Armstrong claimed her heat of the 100-meter hurdles and Ofili advanced in the open 100 and the 200 meters.
Their relay time for LSU was the third-fastest of the day behind Texas (42.34) and Kentucky (42.53).
The sprint relay and Armstrong and Ofili, who made it a double, all advanced to Saturday's finals along with Katy-Ann McDonald in the 800 meters.
The LSU men's team, which got three individuals and a relay through the semifinals Wednesday night, will have a total of six scoring opportunities in Friday's finals.
Shortly after the sprint relay, Armstrong came back and set a personal record in the 100 hurdles when she won her semifinals heat in 12.55 seconds.
That easily topped her old mark of 12.61 seconds, which she clocked at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, in mid-April.
Despite lowering her PR, Armstrong remained in second place on the school's all-time list behind only Tonea Marshall, who clocked a 12.44 last season.
Ofili had a slow start in the open 100 and finished second with a time of 11.07 seconds, well off her PR of 10.93. But she still automatically qualified for the final.
She came back determined, however, about 70 minutes later and rolled to a win in her heat of the 200 meters in 22.13 seconds.
Ofili's time in the 200 turned out to be the second-fastest of the semifinals as Kentucky rival Abby Steiner easily won her heat in 22.02 seconds, which is just .06 seconds off Ofili's collegiate record of 21.96 seconds.
Ofili and Steiner, who won her 100 meters heat in 10.90 seconds, were also set to run on the 4x400-meter relay later Thursday night.
McDonald, who has the fastest time in the nation this year in the 800 at 2 minutes, 00.98 seconds, easily covered the two-lap race in 2:02.51 to finish second in her heat. That was seventh overall of the nine finalists.
Beard-Brown (11.29) and Symone Mason (12.51) did not advance in the 100 for the Tigers and Garriel White failed to get through in the 400 hurdles (57.78).
Pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson and long jumper Morgan Smalls were competing in the trials of their respective events late Thursday night.
Serena Bolden did not make the long jump finals with a best of 19 feet, 8 inches.