Longtime Advocate sportswriter Sheldon Mickles was one of three people selected for the 2021 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, the organization announced Wednesday.
Mickles will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in June, along with veteran sportscaster Ro Brown and Hall of Fame chairman Doug Ireland.
Mickles is in his 43rd year covering sports in Baton Rouge, currently as the LSU men’s basketball beat writer for The Advocate.
First for the State-Times and later the Morning Advocate, Mickles covered the New Orleans Saints for 30 seasons. While winning many state, regional and national writing awards, Mickles has been a key leader for the LSWA, including one term as president, and has been chair of the nomination subcommittee for the Hall of Fame for years.
Mickles is one of four longtime Advocate staffers to have earned the award in the past 10 years. Longtime executive sports editor Butch Muir earned the award in 2012; former State-Times writer and Advocate outdoors writer Joe Macaluso was inducted in 2014; and Advocate sportswriter Robin Fambrough won the award last winter. She shared the award with Kent Lowe, a veteran of the LSU sports communications staff and longtime Advocate bowling columnist.
Brown was the first on-air Black sports anchor-reporter in New Orleans, in 1978 at WDSU-TV, and became a fixture at the Crescent City’s biggest events. An award-winning journalist who also became the first education reporter in the New Orleans market in his final three years (1999-2002) at WDSU, Brown has continued covering and promoting sports during the last two decades.
Ireland has been the chairman of the Hall of Fame, a volunteer role, since April 1990, just over a year after he left the Alexandria Town Talk sports staff to become sports information director at Northwestern State. He spearheaded efforts leading to construction and opening of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum in Natchitoches in 2013. Ireland wrapped up more than 30 years with the Demons last summer.
Mickles, Brown and Ireland will be among a 12-person Class of 2021 inducted in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on June 26 in Natchitoches.
The trio was selected from a 26-person pool of nominees for the state’s top sports journalism honor.
The Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism recipients are chosen by the 40-member Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame selection committee based on nominees’ professional accomplishments in local, state, regional and even national arenas, with leadership in the LSWA a contributing factor and three decades of work in the profession as a requirement.