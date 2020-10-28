LSU defensive tackle Siaki "Apu" Ika is considering entering the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed with The Advocate, which signals the possible move of yet another defensive lineman for the Tigers this season.
Ika has not yet made his final decision, a source said, although several players on the team have already reacted on social media as if their teammate is leaving the program.
The news was first reported by 247Sports. Ika's name has reportedly been entered into the transfer portal database, which allows any school to contact the player freely; but players who enter the portal can still withdraw their name from the database.
The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Ika played in all 13 games at nose tackle for LSU in 2019, and the sophomore was positioned to compete for a starting job at defensive tackle in the team's new 4-3 scheme.
However Ika has had a limited role with LSU this season. He started once against Vanderbilt, and he has recorded five tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack.
Ika was relegated to the bench against Missouri, when starter Glen Logan returned to the lineup after missing the first two games of the season.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters that Ika didn't play as much against Missouri because he was struggling against zone blocking schemes, and he'd return to the lineup against Florida.
But the Florida game was postponed, due to a coronavirus outbreak on the Gators football program, and the Orgeron shifted personnel around on the defensive line to put heavier players at defensive end to help set the edge against the run game.
Logan was moved to right end against South Carolina on Saturday, and Joseph Evans and Neil Farrell started at the two defensive tackle spots. Ika saw limited action in relief, and he recorded two tackles in LSU's 52-24 win in Tiger Stadium.
Ika's pending transfer is the most recent personnel news for LSU, and it comes days after Orgeron announced starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal has been suspended indefinitely from the program.
The defensive line itself has taken some personnel hits already this season. Projected starting nose tackle Tyler Shelvin opted out of the season in preseason camp, and he, along with starting nickel safety Kary Vincent, both decided they'd instead prepare for the 2021 NFL draft than play during the coronavirus pandemic.
Before all the moves, Orgeron had said during the summer that he was confident in the depth at defensive line, and, even after Ika's move, there are still key young players remaining.
Evans, a second-year freshman, has solidified a starting spot since he moved back to defense from the offensive line, and true freshman Jaquelin Roy has impressed Orgeron in limited spots this season, including his performance against Vanderbilt.
Playing time has subsequently waned for Ika, a former four-star recruit from Utah, and, according to 247Sports, he's searching for another program where he fits best.
"Much love to you my brother," Farrell posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. "A great young man as well a great football player. Can't wait to see what your future holds (lil') bro."
Much love you to my brother , a great young man as well a great football player. Can’t wait to see what your future holds li bro , God has a plan for you and I’m glad I got to build a brotherhood relationship with you that we will have for the rest of our lives . 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Go9Kn49pKQ— Neil Farrell (@realspillneil) October 28, 2020