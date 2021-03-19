It's been a two-year wait for NCAA Tournament basketball, but it's finally as LSU kicks off its run on Saturday.
The 8-seeded Tigers face 9-seeded St. Bonaventure in the Round of 64, with the two battling for the likely right of facing No. 1 seed Michigan (barring a rare upset).
Scroll below for all the broadcast info, storylines, live updates and more before LSU takes center stage as the tournament gets into full swing.
Any potential run to the Final Four for LSU basketball will be contained in Indiana, but the storylines are all over the map.
THE GAME
WHO: 8. LSU (18-9, 3rd in SEC) vs 9. St Bonaventure (16-4, 1st in Atlantic 10)
WHEN: 12:45 p.m., Saturday
WHERE: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
TV: TNT
STREAMING: March Madness Live
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network, 98.1 FM
March Madness is back, and so is our look at it from A to Z:
PREGAME STORYLINES
Eight-seeded LSU's road to the Final Four begins Saturday afternoon against ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
LIVE SCOREBOARD/UPDATES
