It's been a two-year wait for NCAA Tournament basketball, but it's finally as LSU kicks off its run on Saturday.

The 8-seeded Tigers face 9-seeded St. Bonaventure in the Round of 64, with the two battling for the likely right of facing No. 1 seed Michigan (barring a rare upset).

Scroll below for all the broadcast info, storylines, live updates and more before LSU takes center stage as the tournament gets into full swing.

THE GAME

WHO: 8. LSU (18-9, 3rd in SEC) vs 9. St Bonaventure (16-4, 1st in Atlantic 10)

WHEN: 12:45 p.m., Saturday

WHERE: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: TNT

STREAMING: March Madness Live

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network, 98.1 FM

PREGAME STORYLINES

LIVE SCOREBOARD/UPDATES

