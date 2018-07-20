Foster Moreau couldn’t quite believe he was selected this week to represent LSU at Southeastern Conference media days.

Wonder how he will feel about being on the John Mackey Award Watch List.

The Tigers senior was one of 64 players on the list released Friday for the award that goes to the nation’s top tight end.

Also on the list were Tulane senior Charles Jones and UL-Lafayette sophomore Chase Rogers.

Moreau is LSU’s top-returning receiver from 2017, with 24 catches for 278 yards and three touchdowns. For his career, the former Jesuit New Orleans standout has 30 catches for 357 yards and four TDs.

Also released Friday was the Rimington Trophy watch list (best center). No LSU or Louisiana players were on that list.

LSU players on preseason watch lists:

• July 16 – Bednarik Award (best defensive player): LB Devin White, CB Greedy Williams

• July 16 – Maxwell Award (player of the year): None

• July 17 – Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback): None

• July 18 – Doak Walker Award (best running back): None

• July 19 – Biletnikoff Award (best receiver): Jonathan Giles

• Friday – John Mackey Award (best tight end): Foster Moreau

• Friday – Rimington Trophy (best center): None

• Monday – Butkus Award (best linebacker)

• Monday – Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back)

• Tuesday – Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player)

• Tuesday – Outland Trophy (best interior lineman)

• Wednesday – Lou Groza Award (best place-kicker)

• Wednesday – Ray Guy Award (best punter)

• Thursday – Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)

• Thursday – Wuerffel Trophy (community service)

• July 27 – Walter Camp Award (player of the year)