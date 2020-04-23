One half of LSU's monstrous pass-catching duo in 2019 is headed to Minnesota, with the vikings picking Justin Jefferson at No. 22 in the NFL draft.

Jefferson's junior season saw him catch an LSU and SEC record 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns, but it was teammate Ja'Marr Chase that took home the Biletnikoff Award given to the NCAA's top pass-catcher.

Jefferson set a new LSU record for catches in a season, the first Tigers player to break the 100-catch barrier, and his touchdown total is No. 2 in the LSU record books to just Chase's 20.

Jefferson logged at least five catches and 60 or more yards in 13 of LSU's 15 games, but his biggest showing came in a Peach Bowl rout of Oklahoma. Jefferson caught 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns, with all of those scores coming before halftime.

Jefferson, the younger brother of former LSU players Rickey and Jordan Jefferson, measured 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds at the NFL Combine and silenced many critics by running a 4.43-second 40-yard dash.

The St. Rose native and Destrehan High School alum finished his LSU career with 165 catches (5th in LSU history) for 1415 yards (6th in LSU history) and 24 touchdowns (3rd in LSU history).

DRAFT STATUS

PICKED BY : Minnesota Vikings

: Minnesota Vikings PICK : Round 1, No. 20 overall

: Round 1, No. 20 overall LSU IN THE DRAFT: 3rd former Tigers player taken

THE JUSTIN JEFFERSON FILE

HOMETOWN : St. Rose, Louisiana

: St. Rose, Louisiana HIGH SCHOOL : Destrehan High School

: Destrehan High School POSITION : WR

: WR CLASS: Junior

2019 SEASON

GAMES : 15

: 15 RECEPTIONS : 111 (LSU record, No. 2 in SEC history, T-36 all-time in NCAA history)

: 111 (LSU record, No. 2 in SEC history, T-36 all-time in NCAA history) YARDS : 1,540

: 1,540 TOUCHDOWNS : 18 (No. 2 in LSU history)

: 18 (No. 2 in LSU history) AWARDS: 2019 second-team All-SEC (AP)

