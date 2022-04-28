WHO: Georgia (29-12, 11-7 SEC) at LSU (27-13, 10-8)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 27 by Collegiate Baseball. Georgia is No. 22.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (4-0, 3.64, RHP, Sr.); Georgia — Nolan Crisp (0-1, 4.62, RHP, Jr.)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Bulldogs come to Baton Rouge second in the SEC East behind Tennessee, and they are ranked No. 4 in the RPI. Parks Harber leads the team with seven home runs while Connor Tate is the leading hitter with a .338 batting average. He also has 13 doubles, one triple and five home runs. As a team, the Bulldogs are No. 5 in the SEC in batting average (.289). Right-hander Jonathan Cannon, who will likely pitch Saturday, leads the SEC with a 1.55 earned run average.