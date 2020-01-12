It all comes down to this.

After two long weeks of waiting, LSU and Clemson will finally get their shot at glory in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the College Football Playoff national title game Monday night.

For LSU, it's a chance to put a bow on a dream season, while Clemson will look to cement its status at the top of college football for another year.

Joe Burrow and the No. 1 Tigers are given the edge in the matchup — LSU (14-0) not only gets somewhat of a home-field advantage playing in their home state, but they're also a six-point favorite over the No. 3 Tigers (14-0)

Here's some helpful info as you get ready for kickoff:

THE GAME

WHEN: 7 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN | STREAM: Watch ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

FULL COVERAGE

How does LSU beat Clemson? National championship keys include control emotions, anticipate screens LSU plays Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game for LSU.

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Brooks Kubena

LSU 41, Clemson 38

LSU and Clemson have similar tools on defense and are diverse enough in scheme to puzzle each other's offense for a time. That will be temporary; there is too much talent and tact on both sides. As Ed Orgeron said, it'll be a chess match all night. In the end, it's hard not to think it'll be Joe Burrow who says, "Check mate."

Wilson Alexander

LSU 38, Clemson 35

Clemson poses LSU's most difficult challenge, and if anyone can halt LSU's prolific offense, it's defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Clemson has been lurking all season, but this is the year for LSU. During this championship game in the Superdome, LSU will pass the 50-yard line more than once and win its first title since 2007.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 42, Clemson 27

Borrowing this prediction from LSU basketball coach Will Wade, himself a Clemson grad. Wade figures even Clemson’s formidable defense can’t keep LSU out of the end zone. Clemson has great players, stats and experience. But LSU has been tempered by the tougher schedule and has the slightly better quarterback. The 2011 team will be avenged.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 41, Clemson 31

This will be a 60-minute heavyweight fight with two productive offenses and two solid defenses on display for the college football world to see. Both offenses should apply lots of pressure with talented playmakers up and down the lineup, so it'll be interesting to see whose defense can dig deep and makes stops when it matters.

PREGAME STUDY GUIDE

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

