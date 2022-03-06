When the dust settled on the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball regular season Saturday night after 126 games were played over two-plus months, all 14 league teams had something in common.
The slates have been wiped clean and everyone is 0-0 for the SEC tournament that begins a five-day run Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
To be sure, Saturday was a wild day and night in the conference with only one first-round matchup set when play began.
The top four seeds were nailed down by Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas and the bottom four had been "clinched" by Vanderbilt, Missouri, Ole Miss and Georgia.
However, with the exception of 11th-seeded Vanderbilt and No. 14 Georgia, nothing was plugged into the bracket.
Between the top and bottom of the league, six teams were within a game of each other at 9-8 or 8-9 in a fight for the fifth through 10th seeds.
LSU got the best of that tangled mess.
Starting the day in a tie for eighth place, Will Wade’s team edged Alabama 80-77 in overtime. That started a chain of events that landed the Tigers the No. 5 seed for the SEC tournament and likely improved their seeding for the NCAA tournament.
That was just one of four things that had to happen for LSU to emerge as the fifth seed.
In addition to beating Alabama, South Carolina had to lose to Auburn, Florida had to fall to Kentucky in afternoon starts and Texas A&M had to defeat Mississippi State in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
The first three happened, and when A&M finished off Mississippi State 67-64, LSU had claimed the No. 5 seed by winning the five-team tiebreaker with Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Florida.
LSU will take the court around 1:30 p.m. Thursday (SEC Network) against the winner of Wednesday night’s opening game between 12th-seeded Missouri and No. 13 Ole Miss.
If successful, the Tigers will square off with fourth-seeded Arkansas in Friday’s quarterfinals around 1:30 p.m.
While every team has pressed the reset button on its season, the top four will be tough to beat this weekend if the regular season is an indicator.
The SEC had four teams win at least 13 league games for just the second time in the 18-game conference format that has been used from 1967-91 and 2013-22.
However, Auburn (15-3), No. 2 Tennessee (14-4), No. 3 Kentucky (14-4) and No. 4 Arkansas (13-5) combined for 56 wins.
They topped the 53 wins posted by Kentucky (14-4), Vanderbilt (13), Alabama (13-5) and Tennessee (13-5) back in 1973.
SEC tournament seeds
1. Auburn (15-3)
2. Tennessee (14-4)
3. Kentucky (14-4)
4. Arkansas (13-5)
5. LSU (9-9)
6. Alabama (9-9)
7. South Carolina (9-9)
8. Texas A&M (9-9)
9. Florida (9-9)
10. Mississippi State (8-10)
11. Vanderbilt (7-11)
12. Missouri (5-13)
13. Ole Miss (4-14)
14. Georgia (1-17)
SEC tournament
At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.
All Times Central
Wednesday’s games
First round
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss, 5 p.m. (SEC)
Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia, 25 minutes after first game (SEC)
Thursday’s games
Second round
Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida, 11 a.m. (SEC)
Game 4: No. 5 LSU vs. Missouri-Ole Miss winner, 25 minutes after first game (SEC)
Game 5: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State, 5 p.m. (SEC)
Game 6: No. 6 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt-Georgia winner, 25 minutes after first game (SEC)
Friday’s games
Quarterfinals
Game 7: No. 1 Auburn vs. Texas A&M-Florida winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas vs. Missouri-Ole Miss/LSU winner, 25 minutes after first game (ESPN)
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee vs. South Carolina-Mississippi State winner, 5 p.m. (SEC)
Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt-Georgia/Alabama winner, 25 minutes after first game (SEC)
Saturday’s games
Semifinals
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon (ESPN)
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 25 minutes after first game (ESPN)
Sunday’s game
Championship
Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, noon (ESPN)