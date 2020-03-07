Marlon Taylor went mad in his final LSU home game Saturday, sending the Tigers into the postseason on the strength of an emphatic victory.
Taylor poured in a career-high 30 points and Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford added double-doubles as the Tigers routed Georgia 94-64 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU finished the regular season 21-10 overall and 12-6 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers tied for second in the league with Auburn but will be the No. 3 seed in next week's SEC tournament. LSU will play the late game Friday night against an opponent to be determined.
Emotions ran high before the game as LSU honored its seniors, Taylor, Skylar Mays, Marshall Graves and the late Wayde Sims, who was represented by his parents Fay and Wayne Sims.
Once the game started, Georgia (15-16, 5-13 SEC) was not in it for long as LSU led by double digits from the 5:08 mark. The Tigers built a 49-34 halftime lead on the strength of 15 points from Mays and led by as many as 32 in the second half.
Taylor bested his career high by nine points. Smart (13 points, 10 assists) recorded his first career double-double, while Watford had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Mays finished with 19 points before leaving to a standing ovation.
Georgia's Anthony Edwards, the projected No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft, led the Bulldogs with 17 points but made only 6 of 22 from the field including 1 for 13 from 3-point range.