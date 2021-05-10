For the better part of five decades, the annual college draft was the lifeblood of NFL teams.
Organizations built through the draft, waivers and an occasional trade, but there was little roster turnover overall among the top 30 or 35 players.
If you liked a player, you held on to him as long as he was serviceable.
Then came the advent of Plan B free agency in 1989, which for the most part still restricted player movement. It was struck down by the courts, however, and led to the current nearly-unfettered free agency system that’s been in place for the past 29 seasons.
Similarly, recruiting was the lifeblood of college basketball for years when it signed high schoolers. But, those who wanted to switch schools later were required to redshirt for a season before suiting up with their new team.
Fast forward to 2021.
The creation of the NCAA transfer portal in 2018 and recent ruling that players can move from one school to another — a one-time only occurrence without having to sit out a season — has helped create a transfer explosion.
“I think that’s a good comparison (with the NFL),” LSU coach Will Wade said last week. “You’ve got to recruit the best (high school) guys you can recruit, then you have to supplement it with the transfer portal.
“Now, it’s even more important that anybody you recruit, you have to feel like he’s going to be able to play from day one. If not, they’re going to leave the program because you don’t have the time to develop them.”
The numbers nationwide have been skyrocketing for a decade now.
According to the website verbalcommits.com, which tracks transfers, 577 Division I players asked for a transfer in 2012.
That number has steadily risen to 1,020 in 2020 and 1,569 this spring for a 10-year average of 899.3 — and we’re not finished yet.
With the new one-time, no sit-out transfer rule, there will be a lot more before the fall semester begins.
Several conferences have helped boost the numbers by allowing athletes to transfer within their league, a rule Wade believes will be adopted by the Southeastern Conference later this month.
If approved during its spring meetings, the SEC would join the Atlantic Coast, Big 12, American Athletic, Mid-American and Southland conferences in making that move.
That would benefit LSU since Wade signed combo guard Xavier Pinson last month after playing three seasons at Missouri.
Pinson is one of three transfers LSU picked up in a 19-day stretch. He was later joined by Cincinnati power forward Tari Eason and Illinois combo guard Adam Miller.
Transfers can be contacted by any other school once they enter the portal and Wade was selective in identifying 10 to 12 players who are talented enough to fit his up-tempo offensive system.
“We have an analytics breakdown on each player; it’s a numeric system and I’m not going to take anybody under a certain number,” Wade said in explaining the process. “We have a pretty good idea where each kid projects. It’s a lot easier to project high-major to high-major so we have a pretty good sense of what we’re getting with each guy.
“The first part is we see who’s in the portal, then we whittle it down and decide who we think is an SEC starter and who we think is a potential All-SEC player based on our numeric system. Then, we go recruit those guys and see which ones we can get.”
While he also looks at positional needs and other factors, the process helps sort things out.
Even though Eason and Miller were freshmen this season, they give Wade some players with college experience to go with three highly-rated high-schoolers he signed — five-star Efton Reid and four-stars Jerrell Colbert and Brandon Murray.
San Jose State transfer Seneca Knight and freshman Alex Fudge, who both enrolled in school in January, give Wade a total of eight new players to fill out his roster — and he may not be done yet.
It was a plan Wade started thinking about last fall when he figured the NCAA would pass the no sit-out transfer rule this winter.
Knowing his “Big Four” of Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Javonte Smart and Darius Days would be entering the NBA draft, Wade signed Colbert and Murray and saved some scholarships for transfers who would bring valuable experience to the team.
“Everybody kind of anticipated it, so we didn’t try to panic in the fall,” Wade said. “We tried to sign guys we thought can contribute from day one. We had the expectation the whole time that we would use the transfer portal.”
As of now, his plan has worked perfectly.
“Halfway through the year, I said, ‘Look, we’re just going to get in that portal and go to work,’ ” Wade said. “I think we’ve constructed our roster with all that in mind.
“It’s a combination of recruiting talented high school guys and supplementing that with the best guys you can get out of the portal.”
Like many coaches, Wade believes it’s a major game-changer for the sport.
“It’s going to change the way you recruit. It’s shifting the paradigm of everything,” he said. “It’s here to stay; it’s not going back, so you might as well get on board and figure it out.”
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, who started four transfers this season when the Cougars reached the Final Four, agreed.
“That’s just the way it is today,” Sampson said. “Thirty years ago, people that didn’t know what they didn’t know turned their nose up at transfers. They thought something was wrong with them. It shows you how little they knew though.
“Now, if you’re not taking transfers, you’re behind.”
Still, it’s a bit of a philosophical change for Wade, who dabbled in the transfer market when he was at VCU as an assistant and later as head coach.
Wade said it was harder back then to take a transfer who had to sit out an entire season, so it wasn’t a difficult decision to change his way of thinking.
“I’m for it. … It gives players some freedom, especially the ones that you don’t have the time to develop,” he said.
Considering who Wade has brought in recently, there’s not much he doesn’t like about it.
“I mean, shoot, it does no good to complain,” he said. “It’s here and you had better adjust, or you’re going to get left behind.”
See ya later
A year-by-year look at men’s college basketball players requesting a transfer since 2012, according to verbalcommits.com:
2012 — 577
2013 — 672
2014 — 752
2015 — 829
2016 — 800
2017 — 904
2018 — 883
2019 — 988
2020 — 1,020
2021 — 1,569*
* as of May 10