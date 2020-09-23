LSU has been predicted to finish second in the Southeastern Conference Western Division, according to a preseason media poll released Wednesday, and the Tigers are tied with Georgia as the second team predicted to win the league.
Voters predicted Alabama to win the SEC Championship, which will be played Dec. 19 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Crimson Tide received 77 votes, while LSU and Georgia received seven votes each.
Since 1992, the predicted champion has only proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game seven times. Alabama was picked to win in 2019, and the eventual champion, LSU received the third most votes behind Georgia.
LSU had 10 members selected to the media's Preseason All-SEC team, which ranked second in the league to Alabama's 13 players. Georgia had nine.
Star cornerback Derek Stingley, a Heisman candidate, was selected to all three preseason teams. He made first-team as a cornerback, second-team as an all-purpose player and third-team as a return specialist.
Safety JaCoby Stevens joined Stingley in being named to the first-team defense.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall, left guard Ed Ingram, linebacker Jabril Cox, kicker Cade York were named to the second team, and tight end Arik Gilbert, right tackle Austin Deculus, defensive tackle Glen Logan and punter Zach Von Rosenberg were named to the third team.
SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
First place votes in parentheses
EASTERN DIVISION
1. Florida (53) - 624
2. Georgia (43) - 613
3. Tennessee - 434
4. Kentucky - 405
5. South Carolina - 287
6. Missouri - 224
7. Vanderbilt - 101
WESTERN DIVISION
1. Alabama (86) - 660
2. LSU (8) - 489
3. Auburn - 488
4. Texas A&M (2) - 454
T5. Ole Miss - 238
T5. Mississippi State - 238
7. Arkansas - 121
SEC CHAMPION
1. Alabama - 77
T2. Georgia - 7
T2.LSU - 7
4.Florida - 5
2020 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB - Kyle Trask, Florida
RB - Najee Harris, Alabama
RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee
OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama
OL - Landon Young, Kentucky
C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky
Second-Team
QB - Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
C - Trey Hill, Georgia
Third-Team
QB - Mac Jones, Alabama
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri
WR - Seth Williams, Auburn
WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee
C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Malik Herring, Georgia
LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB - JaCoby Stevens, LSU
Second-Team
DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
LB - Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
LB - Monty Rice, Georgia
LB - Jabril Cox, LSU
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia
DB - Marco Wilson, Florida
DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
Third-Team
DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
DL - Glen Logan, LSU
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky
DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Max Duffy, Kentucky
PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Third-Team
P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
* - Indicates a tie