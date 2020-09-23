CFP LSU Orgeron Football

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrates on stage after the team's win over Georgia in an NCAA college football game for the Southeastern Conference championship, in Atlanta. Cajun pride is swelling in Lafourche Parish now that the former two-way football standout who won a 1977 state title for the South Lafourche High School Tarpons is on the brink of capping off arguably the LSU Tigers' greatest season in the program's 126-year history with a national title. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File) ORG XMIT: TNCHA201

 C.B. Schmelter

LSU has been predicted to finish second in the Southeastern Conference Western Division, according to a preseason media poll released Wednesday, and the Tigers are tied with Georgia as the second team predicted to win the league.

Voters predicted Alabama to win the SEC Championship, which will be played Dec. 19 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Crimson Tide received 77 votes, while LSU and Georgia received seven votes each.

Since 1992, the predicted champion has only proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game seven times. Alabama was picked to win in 2019, and the eventual champion, LSU received the third most votes behind Georgia.

LSU had 10 members selected to the media's Preseason All-SEC team, which ranked second in the league to Alabama's 13 players. Georgia had nine.

Star cornerback Derek Stingley, a Heisman candidate, was selected to all three preseason teams. He made first-team as a cornerback, second-team as an all-purpose player and third-team as a return specialist.

Safety JaCoby Stevens joined Stingley in being named to the first-team defense.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall, left guard Ed Ingram, linebacker Jabril Cox, kicker Cade York were named to the second team, and tight end Arik Gilbert, right tackle Austin Deculus, defensive tackle Glen Logan and punter Zach Von Rosenberg were named to the third team.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First place votes in parentheses

EASTERN DIVISION

1. Florida (53) - 624

2. Georgia (43) - 613

3. Tennessee - 434

4. Kentucky - 405

5. South Carolina - 287

6. Missouri - 224

7. Vanderbilt - 101

WESTERN DIVISION

1. Alabama (86) - 660

2. LSU (8) - 489

3. Auburn - 488

4. Texas A&M (2) - 454

T5. Ole Miss - 238

T5. Mississippi State - 238

7. Arkansas - 121

SEC CHAMPION

1. Alabama - 77

T2. Georgia - 7

T2.LSU - 7

4.Florida - 5

2020 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB - Kyle Trask, Florida

RB - Najee Harris, Alabama

RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama

WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

OL - Landon Young, Kentucky

C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky

Second-Team

QB - Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

C - Trey Hill, Georgia

Third-Team

QB - Mac Jones, Alabama

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri

WR - Seth Williams, Auburn

WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee

C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Malik Herring, Georgia

LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn

LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB - JaCoby Stevens, LSU

Second-Team

DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

LB - Monty Rice, Georgia

LB - Jabril Cox, LSU

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia

DB - Marco Wilson, Florida

DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina

Third-Team

DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

DL - Glen Logan, LSU

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri

DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Max Duffy, Kentucky

PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Third-Team

P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

* - Indicates a tie

