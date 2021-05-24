HOOVER, Ala. — After an entire baseball season of fighting, clawing, winning, losing, scrapping, hustling, worrying and testing (the COVID-19 kind twice a week), the LSU Tigers have arrived at the postseason.
“Now the fun time begins,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said Monday just before the Tigers got ready to practice for Tuesday’s SEC tournament opener against Georgia. “What you do in the postseason create your legacy.”
On the drive up here from Baton Rouge, Mainieri showed his team the SEC Network documentary on legendary coach Skip Bertman called “Hold the Rope.” Talk about a legacy. Bertman built the standard for LSU baseball that, 20 years after his final game, remains the program’s mighty measuring stick.
To this point, no one is making a documentary about this LSU baseball season, unless it was a point in the story arc of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the game and college sports. The Tigers go into Tuesday’s game with Georgia (4:30 p.m., SEC Network) as the No. 9 SEC tournament seed, a few notches in the batting order where LSU usually is this week in May.
Hoover in particular and the SEC tournament in general been the Tigers’ happy hunting ground. No program has won more titles than LSU’s 12 (Alabama, Florida and Mississippi State are next with seven each). Half of those titles have come under Mainieri’s watch dating back to 2008. Bertman won six, but a couple were back when the conference inexplicably held separate tournaments for its East and West divisions and one where a rained out final left LSU and State declared as co-champions.
Maybe LSU places more emphasis on the SEC tournament than other teams. Maybe some years that’s good and some years that’s bad. But there’s no mistaking the importance of this year’s tournament for the Tigers if they want to play in the next one.
At 34-21 and 13-17 in regular-season conference play, and armed with a selection committee-impressing No. 21 RPI, maybe LSU is in the NCAA tournament already. Maybe it's not. While nothing is guaranteed, it sure looks like beating Georgia in Tuesday’s single-elimination contest would go a long way to sending LSU forward.
In a sport where the result of one game is often blended into the long thread that takes a baseball team from winter to basically summer, this one really, really counts. Mainieri certainly wants his Tigers to feel that way.
“It’s an elimination game,” he said. “Our backs are against the wall and you’ve got to find that zone and get the job done.”
Though they have similar records, the Tigers and Bulldogs (30-23, 13-17 SEC) look like teams trending in opposite directions. Though there have been stumbles and struggles and blown chances to sweep series (Exhibit A: that 10-9 loss at Ole Miss; Exhibit B: a 2-1 loss at Auburn), LSU has won four of its past five SEC series. Georgia has lost four of its past five.
Then there is the pitching matchup. Landon Marceaux has bounced back from whatever sapped his strength Thursday at Texas A&M (he left after just 60 pitches) and will get the ball again Tuesday on four days rest. Bullpen ace Devin Fontenot, who has often had LSU baseball fans peering out from behind anxious fingers covering their faces, is dealing with some undisclosed ailment according to Mainieri. But his arm is fine, as is Marceaux’s, and he should also be available against Georgia. The Bulldogs meanwhile are throwing a down-the-line pitcher in left-hander Luke Wagner, who comes in 3-3 with a 4.75 earned run average, 29 strike outs and 23 walks in 36 innings pitched. Apparently, Wagner getting the start means Georgia is anticipating an empty-the-bullpen approach to the game.
“If we have one game to win, I’d rather have Landon Marceaux and Devin Fontenot coming out of the pen,” Mainieri said. “I think we’ll be ready to play.”
With LSU and this tournament, that is traditionally the case. The Tigers have gone 0-2 three times in double-elimination formats, but have never ever been one-and-done.
The cynic says if ever there was an LSU team to set that precedent, this would be the one. The optimist says the Tigers always find the formula in May, elevate their game from whatever might have been troubling them during the regular season and put on an impressive show.
“No one has given up,” said Mainieri, whose Tigers started 1-8 in SEC play. “We’re hoping good things happen in the postseason.”
Is this where the fun begins for LSU, or where the frustration continues? Or even, maybe, where the season comes to a premature end?
For the 2021 Tigers, some version or another of their legacy awaits.