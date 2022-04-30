When Neil Farrell Jr. drove home after opting out in August 2020, he was a senior defensive tackle expected to finally compete for a starting spot. Farrell had the chance to take on more, but he needed to help care for his grandmother, who was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Farrell changed when he came back a month later. With an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, he developed into one of LSU’s most productive players as a 6-foot-4, 325-pound disrupter on the defensive line.

“His mindset was different, from the way he wanted to come out here and practice,” sixth-year senior defensive tackle Glen Logan said last year. “Him opting out and coming back with the family issues, it made him a better player.”

Farrell’s improvement turned him into a legitimate NFL draft prospect, and Saturday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the No. 126 overall pick. Farrell became the sixth LSU player selected in the 2022 draft.

A three-star recruit from Mobile, Alabama, Farrell spent two years as a backup before he became a steady rotational piece on LSU’s defensive line during its 2019 national championship season. That year, Farrell recorded 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and four quarterback hurries.

Poised to start his senior year, Farrell decided to first look after his grandmother, Creola Morrisette, one of the most important people in his life. When he returned, teammates thought Farrell looked more focused and had a stronger work ethic.

Farrell needed time to regain his form, but the results came during his fifth season. Starting every regular season game, Farrell recorded 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks on a defense that lost starters throughout the year.

His impact extended past the stat sheet. As an interior lineman, Farrell clogged gaps. He ranked fourth in the FBS with 24 run stops, according to Pro Football Focus, which named him an All-American.

“What you saw last year from him was the ability to push the inside pocket as a pass-rusher,” said Mike Detillier, a draft analyst and WWL-AM host. “I'm not saying he's going to be a 10-sack guy, but he has shown the ability to steal a quarterback's launch pad. When he wants to move up in the pocket, Neil pushes that pocket real hard and he gets him moving.”