Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker has gained some buzz as a potential content to follow Ed Orgeron at LSU, and the former LSU assistant was asked Monday if he was interested.
His response was fairly reserved compared to some other prominent coaches who have been asked.
“My focus is on the upcoming game against the school down the road,” Tucker told media, according to the Detroit Free-Press. “That’s where my concentration and my focus is, and I really appreciate you understanding that.”
Tucker, 49, has led the Spartans to a 7-0 record this season a year after going 2-5 in a COVID-shortened season. During his one season as head coach at Colorado in 2019, the Buffaloes finished 5-7.
It's been three days since LSU announced a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron at season's end, and speculation on who will be the…
Tucker has a good mix of college and NFL experience. He was the interim head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 and has served as an assistant head coach or defensive coordinator at Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia. He has also been a defensive coordinator on the NFL level with the Jaguars, Browns and Bears.
Tucker's lone season at LSU came in 2000 when he served as the defensive backs coach under Nick Saban.
Last week, Tucker surged to the top of at least one off-shore sports book's odds to become the next LSU head coach.
#MichiganState coach Mel Tucker addresses his name being attached to the LSU coaching vacancy rumors #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/nIqli2izwg— Matthew Lounsberry (@mlounsberry3434) October 25, 2021