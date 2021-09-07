Former running back Tre Bradford has returned to LSU and rejoined the football team after he transferred to Oklahoma this summer, according to a report Tuesday night from 247Sports.

Bradford, a sophomore from Dallas, re-entered the transfer portal in late August, two months after he left for Oklahoma.

The former four-star recruit played sparingly as a freshman last season, rushing 10 times for 58 yards. The majority of his production came in LSU's final game, when he gained 53 yards rushing against Ole Miss.

If he can play this season, Bradford would rejoin an unsettled running back room. Junior John Emery Jr. may not play for the second straight game this weekend because of an academic issue, and freshman Armoni Goodwin has an injury that prevented him from playing against UCLA.

Without them, LSU used junior Tyrion Davis-Price and sophomore Josh Williams in the season opener. They a combined 33 yards on 14 carries as LSU's offensive line struggled to block the run.

The Tigers also have freshman Corey Kiner, who didn't play in the opener after having an impressive preseason. Coach Ed Orgeron said he wants Kiner to get in the game more against McNeese State this weekend.