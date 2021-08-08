As LSU briefly opened practice Sunday afternoon, two wide receivers demonstrated the motions expected to factor into new coordinator Jake Peetz's offense during a drill.

One at a time, junior Trey Palmer and freshman Malik Nabers lined up near the edge of an invisible offensive line, around the area where an H-back might stand and not far from the slot. LSU's quarterbacks stood in shotgun with a running back staggered behind them.

Palmer and Nabers then received a signal from LSU's quarterback and ran across the formation. As they approached the quarterback, they pretended to receive a handoff. The ball was given to the running back and the players crossed paths, a potentially confusing sight for defenses this season.

If history provides any indication, Peetz's scheme may rotate players around like that, using all sorts of methods to find the best matchups against opposing defenses. The Tigers will also deploy waggles and bootlegs, rely on play action and occasionally go under center, sophomore quarterback Max Johnson said. LSU hopes the scheme yields similar results to the 2019 offense.

"The way we're calling it this year, we're going to give the ball to our playmakers, put them in space and let them go get it," Johnson said Saturday. "Let the running backs do their thing. I think it's going to be a lot of fun. I think we're going to get after it this year."

Once the drill ended, Palmer and Nabers rejoined the rest of the wide receivers during the 10-minute viewing period. LSU wore shoulder pads for the first time Sunday, the next step in the mandatory reacclimation period.

Max Johnson has always prepared, and now LSU can prepare its starting quarterback The day before LSU opened preseason practice this week, the leaders at each offensive position spoke during a meeting. They shared their expec…

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Running back John Emery Jr. returned after missing the open portion of Saturday's practice to take a final exam. Junior defensive back Cordale Flott also returned. Both players practiced without limitation.

Freshman wide receiver Deion Smith and sophomore linebacker Antoine Sampah came back to practice after missing the open period Saturday. They wore gold non-contact jerseys.

As summer school continued to affect availability, junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price and junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. missed the open portion of practice because of a final exam, a source said. Classes end Monday.

Roll call

Players not seen during the 10-minute open portion of practice

RB Tyrion Davis-Price, Jr.

CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

DB Matthew Langlois, Fr.

QB Myles Brennan, Sr.

DB Ralph Walker, Fr.

Players in gold non-contact jerseys