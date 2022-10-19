BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The LSU men's basketball team was eighth in the Southeastern Conference preseason poll that was released at the league's media days Wednesday.

The poll, voted on by a select panel of SEC and national media members, kicked off the second and final day of media days after all 14 women's teams participated on Tuesday.

LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams, the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year when he played for new Tigers coach Matt McMahon at Murray State last season, was a second-team all-conference selection.

Williams, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds and led the OVC in scoring while shooting 53.8% from the field. He was second in the league in rebounding.

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, an All-American last season, was the SEC's preseason player of the year as the Wildcats were picked atop the preseason poll.

Rounding out the top half of the league were Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida.

The second half was led by LSU, which was followed by Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Georgia and South Carolina.

SEC men's preseason poll

1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi State

11. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt

13. Georgia

14. South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC

First team

Nick Smith, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Second team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

KJ Williams, LSU

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Preseason player of the year

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

