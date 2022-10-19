BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The LSU men's basketball team was eighth in the Southeastern Conference preseason poll that was released at the league's media days Wednesday.
The poll, voted on by a select panel of SEC and national media members, kicked off the second and final day of media days after all 14 women's teams participated on Tuesday.
LSU fifth-year senior KJ Williams, the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year when he played for new Tigers coach Matt McMahon at Murray State last season, was a second-team all-conference selection.
Williams, a 6-foot-10 forward, averaged 18.0 points and 8.4 rebounds and led the OVC in scoring while shooting 53.8% from the field. He was second in the league in rebounding.
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, an All-American last season, was the SEC's preseason player of the year as the Wildcats were picked atop the preseason poll.
Rounding out the top half of the league were Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida.
The second half was led by LSU, which was followed by Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Georgia and South Carolina.
SEC men's preseason poll
1. Kentucky
2. Arkansas
3. Tennessee
4. Auburn
5. Alabama
6. Texas A&M
7. Florida
8. LSU
9. Ole Miss
10. Mississippi State
11. Missouri
12. Vanderbilt
13. Georgia
14. South Carolina
Preseason All-SEC
First team
Nick Smith, Arkansas
Colin Castleton, Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Second team
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
KJ Williams, LSU
Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Preseason player of the year
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky