There are mixed reactions when asking LSU baseball players about their upcoming Sunday scrimmage against the University of New Orleans.
"We take every day one day at a time," senior infielder Gavin Dugas said. "We're focused on today right now to be honest with you. We're not really looking forward to Sunday yet."
Then there's sophomore first baseman Tre Morgan, who isn't afraid to say how excited he is after weeks of intra-squad scrimmages.
"These scrimmages I hate to say it... they kind of got a little old," Morgan said. "Now, somebody else is in the other dugout, that's definitely gonna boost us and the real bullets are starting to fly."
And then there's senior pitcher Devin Fontenot, who's a little more realistic about the 20-inning exhibition game.
"It'll be alright, we'll need some Starbucks or something," he said.
The game, which offers free admission, is not to be used as a measuring stick of how the season will go. It's a chance for the pitchers to get on the mound and the batters to test their fine-tuned technique against an unfamiliar arm barn.
LSU coach Jay Johnson said nine to 10 pitchers will get their chance on the mound on Sunday.
"There are certain guys that we've changed some release points with to try to give them a little more consistency, change deliveries to give them a little bit more deception, develop change-ups," Johnson said. "You may see a guy throw a pitch that maybe wouldn't in the spring, because if we're working on it now and you can develop it now it's going to pay dividends later."
But where Johnson has made his name as a coach is in molding offenses and players are noticing a difference in their at-bats with his technical tweaks, like being more selective in their swings.
"I'm expecting us to fill up the strike zone and be mentally tough at the plate and swing it balls," senior right-handed pitcher Devin Fontenot said. "That's one of the things that's Coach Johnson is really hitting home with the hitters. And I think that we've seen improvements in that aspect of the game."
On the flip side, Fontenut said Brayden Jobert has been one of the toughest batters he's faced as a pitcher in practice, but that LSU's bullpen is one of the best he's seen during his time on the team.
Off the field, there's a change in environment under Johnson. Players are coming earlier to practice and the practices are more "intense," because of Johnson's attention to detail. It's motivating to see a staff that won't stop until everything is right.
Dugas said Johnson's the most prepared coach he's ever had.
"The coaching staff... they pretty much live here," Dugas said. "It's really awesome to see how much they put in for us and how much they expect out of us in a good way. We're always excited to come to the field every day and they're always ready to see us."
One of his themes is simplifying the game, whether it's clearing the mind before coming to the plate, or even focusing on the mound. Between week three and week four of scrimmages, players and coaches said they have seen some of their technical changes come to fruition. T
he hope offensively, Johnson said, is that they come out of the fall season ready to battle with two strikes and put runners in scoring position.
With all the hype around new faces on the baseball field, Fontenot said he doesn't think it'll take much convincing for the fans to come out on Sunday. They're ready.
"I think they're fired up enough," Fontenot said. "We don't really have to say much but, you know, we've been working hard and you know, we want to show them what we've been doing."