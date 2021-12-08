Another LSU football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Freshman defensive end Landon Jackson submitted his name Wednesday, according to multiple reports, making him the seventh LSU player to enter the transfer portal this fall.

A 6-foot-7 edge rusher, Jackson enrolled early as the No. 125 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports. He was named a four-star prospect and the eighth-best player at his position in the class.

Jackson missed spring practice with an injury. He then returned for the preseason and appeared in the first five games this season before another injury sidelined him the rest of the season. Deep on LSU's depth chart, Jackson primarily played special teams.

On3Sports first reported Jackson had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

As LSU goes through a coaching change, Jackson became the third player in the last two days to enter the transfer portal, joining sophomore quarterback Max Johnson and freshman wide receiver Deion Smith.

Wide receiver Koy Moore, linebacker Navonteque Strong, quarterback Myles Brennan and cornerback Eli Ricks entered the transfer portal during the season.

Though rare, players can withdraw from the transfer portal and return to their original schools. LSU can replace up to seven transfers under a new NCAA rule in addition to its 25-person freshman class.