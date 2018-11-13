With a roster full of capable scorers, Skylar Mays and Kavell Bigby-Williams didn’t have to put up a lot of points in LSU’s first two games of the season.
But when their teammates needed a scoring boost Tuesday night, they were there to pick them up.
Facing its biggest challenge of the still-young season, No. 22 LSU fought off pesky Memphis 85-76 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for its third win in as many games.
Mays led the way with 19 points — 14 in the first half — and Bigby-Williams, the transfer from Oregon, wound up with 14 for the evening as LSU had five players finish in double figures.
Both Mays and Bigby-Williams notched season-highs. In fact, Mays had scored 19 points and Bigby-Williams just nine in the first two games as LSU averaged 95.5 points in beating Southeastern Louisiana and UNC Greensboro.
Naz Reid got off to a slow start and battled foul trouble much of the second half before finishing with 11 along with Emmitt Williams and Ja’vonte Smart.
Williams also picked off a game-high 10 rebounds, with six coming off the offensive glass.
Still, LSU had to battle a game and scrappy Memphis team all night before securing the victory.
Near the end of a closely-played first half, LSU put together a 10-2 run to take its largest lead of the night at 48-39 going to the locker room.
But Memphis (1-1) outscored LSU 13-2 to start the second half and grabbed a 52-50 lead before the teams started trading baskets.
The game was tied at 54-all, the last of seven ties in the contest, with 13:12 to play after Williams grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed 3-pointer by Tremont Waters and dropped the ball in from close range.
From there, Mays and Reid knocked in back-to-back 3-point baskets and Smart had back-to-back baskets to give LSU a 64-55 cushion with 10:08 left.
LSU, which shot 54.0 percent from the field, extended the lead to as many as 11 points with 4:06 remaining on a basket by Waters, who had eight points and handed out a game-high eight assists.
Tyler Harris led Memphis with 20 points, while Jeremiah Martin had 15 and Kyvon Davenport 10.
Playing just its second game under first-year coach Penny Hardaway, a former NBA star, Memphis shot just 40.6 percent after hitting 41.9 percent from the floor in a 15-point win over Tennessee Tech last Tuesday.
LSU will go for its fourth win in a row at 7 p.m. Friday against Louisiana Tech in the PMAC.