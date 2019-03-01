Upon being hired as LSU’s basketball coach two years ago, it didn’t take Will Wade long to figure out where the bumps in the Southeastern Conference road have been for his new program.
His short list included Kentucky and Georgia, places LSU hadn’t won at in a decade; there were five consecutive losses in Lexington and four in Athens since 2009.
Then there was Alabama, where Coleman Coliseum has been a house of horrors for LSU for more than two decades.
Even though LSU prevailed there on Jan. 23, 2016, when Ben Simmons dazzled the Alabama crowd with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 72-70 victory, it was only the third win for the Tigers in their past 20 visits.
Since then, LSU has dropped two more games in Tuscaloosa — one during Wade’s first season with the Tigers last winter.
But there’s renewed hope since No. 13 LSU (23-5, 13-2 SEC) snapped the losing streaks at Kentucky and Georgia in a five-day span last month, building a 7-0 road mark in league play going into Saturday’s 11 a.m. matchup with Alabama (17-11, 8-7).
LSU will be trying to retain a share of the conference lead with either Tennessee or Kentucky, who are both 13-2 and tied with the Tigers going into their game against each other Saturday in Knoxville.
LSU also is trying to remain undefeated on the road in the SEC, matching the program-best 8-0 start of the 1981 team that advanced to the Final Four under legendary coach Dale Brown.
Wade knows what awaits in Tuscaloosa, but the return of point guard Tremont Waters after missing two games with an undisclosed illness and the first matchup with Alabama on Jan. 8 could help LSU end the bad karma at Coleman.
LSU beat Alabama 88-79 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in the Tigers' SEC opener, the first of seven consecutive victories. Wade said Friday he had watched that earlier meeting twice since turning the page from Tuesday night’s 66-55 win over Texas A&M and was pleased with what he saw.
“We’ve improved a lot since then … we’ve played well,” Wade said. “We hit a bunch of shots against them the first time, but we’re a better team now than when we played them the first time.”
LSU’s long-range shooting was especially solid that night. The Tigers knocked down 8 of 10 shots from beyond the arc in the first half and finished 10 of 15.
But Wade’s team has cooled off since lighting up Alabama that evening.
The Tigers are 13th in the SEC in 3-point shooting at just 31.9 percent and are tied for 12th in conference games only at 30.8 percent.
Going into noisy Coleman Coliseum, considering their past struggles there, isn’t an appealing prospect.
Alabama swept LSU last season, and Wade said it's a matchup problem for the Tigers because of the Crimson Tide's length.
Nine of the 10 players Alabama coach Avery Johnson uses most are at least 6 feet, 5 inches.
Donta Hall, a 6-9 forward, had been a major problem for LSU until he was held to seven points and six rebounds in the first meeting this season.
Johnson has a strong supporting cast in point guard Kira Lewis, the Tide’s leading scorer at 14.3 points a game; guards John Petty, Dazon Ingram and Herbert Jones; and forward Riley Norris.
Bama had 16 offensive rebounds in the first game, which it turned into 20 points.
“It’s going to be more difficult on the road; they’re playing extremely well at home,” Wade said. “They’ve won seven straight games against ranked opponents at home.
“They play free with great energy and great purpose. It’ll be a very, very tough game in a heated environment. They’ll be packed in there early in the morning.”
The basics
WHAT: No. 13 LSU at Alabama
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday
WHERE: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: ESPN
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: at Florida, 6 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN2)
Briefly
• Tigers forward Naz Reid averaged 4.8 rebounds a game in the first 11 games. In the 17 games since, he has pulled down 8.1 per game with six games of 10 or more.
• After winning on Jan. 8, LSU will try for its first regular-season sweep of Alabama since 2004. The teams have met twice in the regular season 13 times since then.
• LSU's Tremont Waters missed the past two games with illness, but he has scored in double digits in 17 games in a row. That's the most for LSU since Ben Simmons had 28 in 2016.
Probable lineups
LSU (23-5, 13-2 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.7 5.9*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.5 3.1
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 7.1 3.6
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.5 6.8
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 8.0 6.3
Key reserves
G Javonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 11.1 2.4*
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 5.3 4.0
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 7.2 5.4
* assists
Alabama (17-11, 8-7 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Kira Lewis 6-3 Fr. 14.3 2.9*
G Dazon Ingram 6-5 Jr. 7.5 4.0
G John Petty 6-5 So. 10.4 4.3
G/F Tevin Mack 6-6 Jr. 9.1 3.5
F Donta Hall 6-9 Sr. 11.0 8.5
Key reserves
G Herbert Jones 6-7 So. 6.0 3.7
G/F Riley Norris 6-7 Sr. 6.8 3.2
F/C Daniel Giddens 6-11 Jr. 2.3 1.8
* assists