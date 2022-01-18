Injuries and illness have already made a major mark on the 2022 LSU gymnastics season.

The Tigers had to replace West Virginia with Centenary for their season-opening meet because of COVID-19 issues with the WVU program. LSU’s meet at Missouri last Friday was postponed because of LSU’s COVID-19 issues and protocols.

Friday’s meet against Arkansas in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, which is now the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference opener, is a full go at this point, and LSU coach Jay Clark said the extra week's rest was the "silver lining" to his team's coronavirus issues. But some of LSU’s top gymnasts are still not ready to go all out.

All-American Haleigh Bryant, the 2021 NCAA vault champion, will likely only compete on uneven bars Friday, Clark said. Bryant suffered a partial tear of the plantar fascia, a tendon that runs from the front of the foot to the heel, against Centenary. The injury hampers her ability to push off and run.

“She tried to run yesterday and it’s painful,” Clark said Tuesday. “She can land. As long as she’s up and down, it’s pretty good. It’s pushing through on her foot (that’s the problem). That’s how the injury occurred. She took her first step to run and felt a pop.”

Clark said it’s only the second time in his 32-year coaching career that he’s had a gymnast with this type injury.

“It’ll either rectify itself or the rest of it will tear,” he said. “In some ways, with this type of injury that’s the best thing that could happen. When it’s gone, it’s gone. There’s nothing structural, no danger to the bottom of her foot as a result of this injury. It’s just painful.”

The injury leaves LSU without its two best competitors on floor: Bryant and junior Kiya Johnson, the 2021 SEC floor champion. Johnson has a chronic Achilles’ tendon issue that is causing LSU’s coaches to ration her performances in that event throughout the season.

On Durante, Finnegan

The prognosis is better elsewhere. Clark is hopeful fifth-year senior Sami Durante will be back after having her forearm lock up on her during her bars routine two weeks ago.

“She did full routines (Monday) and looked pretty good doing it,” Clark said. “It was her first time doing a full set since that meet. We’ll see for sure Thursday.”

Also expected to compete for the first time is highly touted freshman Aleah Finnegan. The younger sister of LSU great Sarah Finnegan could perform in as many as three events against the Razorbacks.

“She looks really good right now,” Clark said. “We need to get her going, over the freshman hump the first time out. That’ll be a nice shot in the arm as well.”

Moving up one

Despite not competing last weekend, the Tigers moved up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s RoadToNationals.com rankings based on their 196.950 score from their Jan. 7 opener against Centenary. The ranking matches LSU’s spot in the preseason coaches’ poll.

Arkansas (1-1) comes in at No. 11 with a 196.325 average. The Razorbacks won 195.450-195.025 on Jan. 7 against Ohio State and scored significantly better but lost Friday to Auburn in a close meet, 197.250-197.200.

The meet is set for 7:45 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Makeup with Missouri?

LSU’s Jan. 14 meet at Missouri was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the LSU team. Clark said there are no firm plans yet, but he’s hopeful that the meet in Columbia, Missouri, can be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20.

LSU has a home meet Feb. 18 against Alabama, but Friday-Sunday meet weekends are not uncommon.

“Missouri has not confirmed whether that’s going to work or not,” Clark said.