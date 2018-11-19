The LSU Tigers are getting ready for a gritty, grueling finish in College Station, Texas, Ed Orgeron says — the kind of regular-season football finale that’ll remind of the games of old that get drummed up at your Thanksgiving table.
“This is not an old Texas A&M team that we’re playing,” Orgeron said Monday at LSU's weekly news conference. “This is a physical, tough team.”
Gone are the Aggies of old — the spread-you-out-and-chuck-it offenses under coach Kevin Sumlin, which hovered in the upper-third of the league in statistical passing rankings but never once beat LSU in six meetings since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012.
No, Orgeron said, this Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) team has redefined its personality under first-year coach Jimbo Fisher — the 75-million-dollar man who threw out his Christmas tree while at Florida State last December to try and break the Aggies out of continual mediocrity.
Just look at the stats, Orgeron said.
Take a look at Texas A&M’s junior running back, Trayveon Williams, who leads the SEC with 1,326 yards. An Aggie ball-carrier has never led lead the SEC in rushing, outside of Heisman quarterback Johnny Manziel in 2012.
Or glance at the conference’s rush defense leaderboard, where Texas A&M ranks first, limiting its opponents to an average of 82.82 rushing yards per game. There was the Aggies’ 28-26 loss to No. 2 Clemson on Sept. 8, when they surrendered just 115 rushing yards, and there was the 45-23 loss at No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 22, when the Crimson Tide recorded 109.
“We’re going to have to go in ready for a dogfight, ready for a fistfight,” LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said. “And if we don’t, we’re going to get punched in the face.”
It’s familiar rhetoric. Leading into the top-three showdown with Alabama on Nov. 3, the Tigers spoke of how tough that game would be; moments after the 29-0 loss, Burrow said “we weren’t tough enough, physical enough or ready enough to make plays.”
“If you’re not ready for it, it shows,” Burrow said Monday, “and it showed a couple times this year when we weren’t ready. So, we’ll have to get our guys ready this week in practice.”
And how will the guys get ready?
“You have to stay intense,” Burrow said. “You can’t go in with your hands down.”
In its 42-10 win over Rice, No. 8 LSU (9-2, 5-2 SEC) seemed to recover the offensive identity Orgeron had said he was concerned was lost over the previous month.
The Tigers pummeled the Owls (1-11) with a steady balance of pass and run, combining for 552 yards (the Tigers' second-highest total this season). Burrow threw for a career-high 307 yards and completed 10 passes that went for over 15 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown to Stephen Sullivan.
Much of that was set up by the run game, or the “old LSU ways,” as tight end Foster Moreau said — the “3 yards and a cloud of dust” that set up play-action passes down the field.
That’s the kind of offensive personality LSU will try and establish Saturday against Texas A&M.
“We have to find a way to run the football,” Orgeron said. “We just can’t drop back and throw it. That’s not what we do. Obviously, the play-action pass, the protection, is going to have to be excellent — (A&M) has some great rushers. We have to have an overall great gameplan, which is to be balanced. We can’t do one or the other.”
And LSU will have to do it against a familiar defensive play-caller, Mike Elko, who was the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame last season before Fisher hired him away to College Station.
The Fighting Irish held LSU scoreless in the first half of last season’s Citrus Bowl, which Notre Dame eventually won 21-17 by shutting down a potential game-winning drive by the Tigers with a little over a minute left in the game.
Orgeron said the coaching staff studied that Citrus Bowl film and said that analysts have been working on Texas A&M “for a while.” Elko uses the same 4-3 defensive scheme with similar run stunts, movements and blitzes that held LSU to a 17-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter against Notre Dame last season.
“We talked to a lot of guys that they’ve played, and they felt that their scheme is their biggest strength,” Orgeron said. “Those guys are really well-coached.”
If LSU can win Saturday, it will be the first time the program has won 10 games in a season since 2013, when the Tigers went 10-3 with an Outback Bowl victory over Iowa.
“It would mean the world to this team and this program to be able to get back into the double-digit win column,” Moreau said. “And we’re looking forward to trying our best to do that.”