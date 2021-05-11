The threat of more rain in Baton Rouge on Tuesday evening has promoted LSU to move first pitch of its game with No. 20-ranked Louisiana Tech to 5 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

The game will still be streamed live on SECNetwork+ via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app.

LSU is scheduled to start freshman right-handed pitcher Will Helmers (6-1, 2.94 earned run average) while Tech starts senior righty Jarret Whorff (8-1, 3.15 ERA).

The Tigers come in with a record of 29-18 while the Bulldogs are 33-12. LSU beat Tech 16-7 on Feb. 22 at The Box.

The game is a key non-conference test for both teams. LSU is trying to improve its RPI to get in the NCAA tournament despite a below-.500 Southeastern Conference record (9-15), while Tech is hoping to get in contention to host an NCAA regional.