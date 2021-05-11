BR.louisianatechlsu.023221 485.jpg
Buy Now

LSU’s Gavin Dugas watches his grand slam leave the park in the Tigers' 16-7 win over Louisiana Tech on Feb. 22, 2021 at Alex Box Stadium.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

The threat of more rain in Baton Rouge on Tuesday evening has promoted LSU to move first pitch of its game with No. 20-ranked Louisiana Tech to 5 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

The game will still be streamed live on SECNetwork+ via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app.

LSU is scheduled to start freshman right-handed pitcher Will Helmers (6-1, 2.94 earned run average) while Tech starts senior righty Jarret Whorff (8-1, 3.15 ERA).

The Tigers come in with a record of 29-18 while the Bulldogs are 33-12. LSU beat Tech 16-7 on Feb. 22 at The Box.

The game is a key non-conference test for both teams. LSU is trying to improve its RPI to get in the NCAA tournament despite a below-.500 Southeastern Conference record (9-15), while Tech is hoping to get in contention to host an NCAA regional.

Email Scott Rabalais at srabalais@theadvocate.com

View comments