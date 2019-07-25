Danny Etling never set Tiger Stadium on fire with his legs, but counting out the Patriots' ability to get the most out of a quarterback can be dangerous.

The second-year NFL player drew some attention this week after a Patriots' practice when he was spotted running routes and catching passes. He acknowledged wide receiver isn't likely in the cards, but he's also seen snaps as a personal protector on the punt unit, according to a report from The Athletic.

The usage of the former LSU quarterback -- coupled with an 85-yard touchdown run in last year's preseason -- led to mild speculation that Etling could be an option as one of the new NFL's hybrid QB threats.

Danny Etling's 86-yard touchdown, making him the Patriots' preseason rushing leader. pic.twitter.com/KbODcyLO6r — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) August 31, 2018

It's a "fever dream," clarified The Athletic's Nick Underhill, but still an interesting scenario.

“I don’t try and envision anything in the future as a part of, you know, if I do this and that,” Etling said in the report. “It’s really just to focus on, OK, I’m learning this today, I want to figure out how to do this the best I can. It’s not something where I’m trying to do something and see something for myself in the future. It’s more so doing whatever I can do to help the team win.”

The obvious comparison, and the most effective attempt at using a quarterback in a nontraditional role, is the Saints' do-it-all QB Taysom Hill. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Hill burst onto the scene in his second NFL season, having a major impact in several games despite attempting just seven passes all season. His presence was felt more on the ground, where he ran the ball 37 times and scored two touchdowns, all while playing a key role on special teams.

Hill was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he logged a momentum-swinging blocked punt in the third quarter.

But for Etling, who logged just 113 rushing yards in two seasons at LSU, the mission will be finding a way to make the Patriots' roster. Ahead of him on the depth chart are future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, longtime backup Brian Hoyer, and rookie Jarrett Stidham, who was taken in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft.

Etling was one of the final cuts for the Patriots before the 2018 season after he was a surprise selection in the 7th round of that year's draft. But as a No. 219 pick, he can compare notes with Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion was chosen only slightly earlier himself: No. 199 in the 2000 draft.

“It’s a fun learning experience to just be able to play football, and I’m thankful that I’m out there on the field still playing football,” Etling said in the report.

