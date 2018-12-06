LSU football commit Peter Parrish totaled 178 total yards of offense and two touchdowns while leading Central-Phenix City High School to a 52-7 victory over Thompson High School in the Alabama Class 7A football state championship Wednesday night.

University of Alabama commit Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Heisman finalist Tua Tagovailoa, was held to a career-low 44 yards passing while playing hurt.

Rivals.com ranks Tagovailoa, a four star, as the eighth-best prospect from the state of Alabama and Parrish, a three star, the 15th-best. They are rated as the top two dual-threat quarterbacks respectively.

Tagovailoa visited LSU in October when the top-ranked Crimson Tide traveled to Tiger Stadium but remains committed to Alabama.

Parrish has remained a verbal commitment to the Tigers since June and holds offers from multiple Southeastern Conference schools, according to Rivals.

The early signing period for high school athletes to sign their national letter of intent runs from Dec. 19-21. The regular period will pick up again starting Feb. 6, 2019.