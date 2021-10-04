Throughout LSU’s loss to Auburn, defensive players rotated more than usual, giving important snaps to typical backups.

Coach Ed Orgeron had said last week LSU needed to rotate more after players showed signs of fatigue in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State, which ran 88 plays and scored touchdowns on its final three possessions to almost erase an 18-point lead.

That was part of the reason. Orgeron also said injuries forced LSU to use more players. The Tigers were already without senior defensive end Andre Anthony, and All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. missed his second straight game with a left foot injury.

Then Orgeron said other players were hurt during the game.

“We lost a lot of guys with some minor injuries,” Orgeron said. “They had to get out for a couple of snaps.”

Orgeron did not specify who suffered injuries, but some players who received more snaps than usual included senior cornerback Darren Evans and senior defensive end Soni Fonua.

Fonua was eligible for the first time this season after missing the previous four games for academic reasons, according to a source. He made two tackles.

All of LSU's starting defensive players appeared at some point on Auburn's final drive.

“Some of them got back in, and some of them just have a couple injuries,” Orgeron said. “They're probably going to be out today and tomorrow. Hopefully they can play this week.”