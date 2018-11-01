Summary: While the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings have LSU in a semifinal slot at No. 3, it is a reflection of where the Tigers have been rather than a projection of where they are going. Few believe LSU will survive the Alabama game as a one-loss team, though Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports did tab LSU in a CFP semifinal in the Cotton Bowl against Alabama. That could probably only happen if LSU rises to No. 1 in the CFP rankings upon beating Alabama then winning out, while Bama falls to No. 4. The Tigers are getting plenty of respect as a New Year’s Six bowl team, however, with predictions split across the three non-semifinal CFP bowls available to LSU: the Sugar (seven projections), Peach (five) and Fiesta (four). If LSU loses to Bama but wins out to finish 10-2, the Tigers are all but certainly destined for one of those three bowls. If LSU beats Bama? Well, the sky’s the limit, and the Cotton or Orange bowls (the other CFP semifinal site) suddenly become realistic destinations.
• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• CollegeFootballNews.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Houston
• CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Brad Crawford, 247sports.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF
• Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama
• Jason Kirk, SBNation.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State
• Steve Lassan, Athlon: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Texas
• Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Steve Petrella, The Action Network: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF
• Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Eric Single, SI.com: Sugar Bowl vs. West Virginia
• Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Bowl guide
Peach Bowl: 11 a.m. Dec. 29, Atlanta (ESPN)
*Cotton Bowl: 3 or 7 p.m. Dec. 29, Arlington, Texas (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl: Noon Jan. 1, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)
*-CFP semfinal (with Orange Bowl)