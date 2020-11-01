AUBURN, Ala. — It was scoreless after the first quarter, remember?
LSU's 48-11 loss at Auburn on Saturday — the Tigers' largest loss since 1996, the largest margin of victory in the history of the series — was in a defensive deadlock one fourth of the way in.
Auburn was steadily driving on its first two possessions, but coach Gus Malzahn's offense wasn't picking up huge chunks of yardage like LSU's first four opponents this season.
At least not yet.
Auburn rushed 10 times for 41 yards in the first quarter. They tried to attack LSU with zone runs, a quarterback draw, a double-reverse. Yet, LSU's defense was there waiting, holding firm. Auburn faced five third down opportunities on its first drive and converted three of them. But force enough third downs, odds are the defense will get a stop, and Auburn punted twice to start the game.
Coach Ed Orgeron had said entering the game that LSU needed to shore up its defensive lapses that produced explosive plays. After one quarter in Jordan-Hare Stadium, LSU was giving up only four yards a play — a stark improvement from the seven yards per play it surrendered in games against Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina.
The idea that LSU was a team that couldn't lean on its defense appeared to be waning.
Linebackers weren't lost: junior Micah Baskerville started for the first time in place of regular starter Damone Clark, made three tackles on the first two drives.
The secondary was in position: All-American cornerback Derek Stingley jarred the football free from Auburn receiver Seth Williams near the LSU pylon to start the second quarter, forcing a touchback — the kind of break that gives teams a boost.
"I thought we were playing with our feet in the grass," Orgeron said. "Our guys were tackling. We were keeping the ball in front of us. We were eliminating explosive plays... I thought our tackling was pretty good in the first half."
Then everything fell apart, dragged down by an LSU offense that made crucial mistakes. And in the face of these mistakes, the defense returned to its old bad habits.
Just over a minute into the second quarter, true freshman quarterback TJ Finley sailed a sideline pass to Terrace Marshall that landed square into the hands of Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, who returned the interception to the LSU 4.
It appeared at first that Pritchett had scored on the interception, but, upon review, it was ruled that he'd stepped out of bounds. So, the resulting 9-yard Bo Nix touchdown pass became points against LSU's defense.
Trailing 7-0, LSU's defense forced another Auburn stop in five plays. But three plays later, Finley tried to avoid getting sacked, raised the football, and it was knocked loose and returned by linebacker Christian Tutt 20 yards for a touchdown.
Suddenly Auburn was leading 14-0 and had only gained 149 total offensive yards.
"Turnovers really hurt us," Orgeron said.
LSU's offense was neutralized. Its running game, at the time, only had 35 yards and a dismal 1.9 yards per carry. Still, a young quarterback playing in his first Southeastern Conference road game was having to do so with poor field position. At the time, every LSU drive began within its 25, and one began at its 1.
But the field flipped just before halftime when LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg pinned Auburn at its 1. With 3:36 left in the quarter, the defense had an opportunity to give its offense its best chance to score, its best chance to make this a close game again.
Instead, defensive lapses returned, and Auburn drove 99 yards for a touchdown that made it a three-score game before halftime.
It began with a 26-yard jet sweep by running back Tank Bigsby, who found open space on the right sideline. Nix scrambled twice for 20 yards. He snuck a 28-yard pass to Williams by Stingley. Then, he threw a wide open 9-yard touchdown to Ze'Vian Capers, who was freed up by a pick play on nickel safety Cordale Flott.
To make matters worse, Auburn received the ball to start the second half, and Nix led an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that included three plays that went for over 10 yards.
Yes, the LSU offense's mistakes dug the initial hole, but its defense kept shoveling when it had the opportunity to turn the game around.
"We showed some promise early on in the game with getting stops, but we just have to continue to go forth with that throughout the whole entire game," linebacker Jabril Cox said. "All four quarters. We just can't have one quarter of good defense. We just have to keep striving through a game as a whole and put it all together."
The offense never improved. On the very next play, Finley's pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant and returned to the LSU 21. Five plays later, Bigsby gashed up the middle for a two-yard touchdown, and the score was 35-3 with 8:55 left in the third quarter.
The game unraveled from there, spiraling toward the 37-point loss that will hang over the program until LSU hosts No. 2 Alabama (6-0) on Nov. 14 in Tiger Stadium.
"It just seemed like when it rains, it pours," center Liam Shanahan said, "and, in the second half, it really got out of hand really quick."
The season is spiraling, too, spinning toward an ominous five-game stretch that includes Alabama, Arkansas (2-3), Texas A&M (4-1), Ole Miss (2-4) and Florida (3-1).
LSU hasn't had a losing season since 1999, when the Tigers went 3-8 (1-7 SEC) in Gerry DiNardo's final year.
Orgeron, his staff and his team will have two weeks to cure its issues. Orgeron has said they hope to return Myles Brennan, the injured starting quarterback, by the time the Crimson Tide come to town.
But for now, at the top of the list is correcting a Tigers defense that let its game against Auburn break open. LSU now ranks 73rd nationally with 33.6 points allowed per game, and its total defense ranks 89th with 478.6 yards allowed per game. Since 2009, LSU had never ranked outside of 41st in either category.
"I mean, they were playing well and all of the sudden we gave up two touchdowns on offense," Orgeron said. "It shouldn't (affect us). We have to be mentally tough not to let that happen, but I do believe that happened today."