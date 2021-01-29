Junior pitcher Jaden Hill reset and waited for a sign from his catcher, and in the batter’s box across from him, freshman infielder Will Safford twirled his bat. They faced each other in the first at-bat of preseason practice, beginning a campaign LSU hopes will culminate in hoisting a trophy hundreds of miles from here.

LSU’s players spent fall practice and the last three weeks working out individually inside Alex Box Stadium, but none of that marked a new season like Friday’s full-team workout. They wore white and gold game jerseys and played between freshly painted lines. Even the weather — 61 degrees and sunny — felt like early spring.

“Today's an exciting day, to say the least,” coach Paul Mainieri said. “It's a beautiful day.”

Of course, not everything looked the same as the last time LSU played. Coaches and players wore masks in the dugouts to shield themselves from coronavirus, and the promise surrounding new freshmen filled discussions.

But after the season ended early by the pandemic and the 10-month offseason, Hill stepped onto the mound and Safford scraped the dirt, signaling competition would arrive again soon. In a 1-1 count, Safford lined out to left field, robbed of a single by a diving catch from junior Gavin Dugas.

“Hopefully the guys will respond well and be excited about being out there,” Mainieri said earlier in the day, “and it will take a little bit of the nerves away from what they normally would feel on opening day.”

In a way, pitting a veteran pitcher like Hill against a young hitter in Safford summarized the construction of LSU’s team. Despite losing four starters, the Tigers closely resemble the 2020 version of their roster. They have a veteran pitching staff — considered by many one of the best in the country — and a lineup filled with underclassmen they hope can catch up during the season.

Mainieri expressed excitement about the team’s potential, driven largely by his belief in a recruiting class ranked No. 2 in the country by Baseball America. Its headliner, Crews, earned comparisons to former LSU stars Alex Bregman and DJ LeMahieu. Tre' Morgan, who already secured first base, was raved about for his defensive prowess.

Adding them, Safford, infielder Jordan Thompson, outfielder Brody Drost and a handful of pitchers boosted the returning players. LSU ranked anywhere between No. 7 and No. 12 in preseason polls. Mainieri thinks the hitters can catch up to the pitching staff, and he feels unnerved by their youth.

“That's not scaring me at all because I think we have a very talented group of position players,” Maineiri said. “I'm excited about them. As the season goes on and the more experience they gain, I believe they're going to get better and better. I think our team is primed to be one of the top teams in the SEC.”

If the hitters hold their own, the pitching staff may carry LSU a long way. The Tigers lost ace Cole Henry, but Hill will replace him in the weekend rotation and may start on Friday nights. The rest of the staff that ended the 17-game season with a 2.38 ERA returned for another year.

“If you look top-to-bottom, I think this is the most talented pitching staff that we've had here in my time,” said right-hander Matthew Beck, who came back as a graduate student after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility.

Across the field Friday afternoon, players tried to earn roles as they took batting practice and fielded ground balls. Though some positions appear set, LSU hasn’t settled on starters at a couple spots, particularly along the left side of the infield. But Mainieri has three weeks before the season opener Feb. 19 against Air Force.

During the scrimmage, Hill didn’t allow a hit over two simulated innings. Morgan and Crews batted at the top of the order. Senior closer Devin Fontenot took his turn on the mound, as did freshman Blake Money and Will Hellmers — another two of the freshmen Mainieri mentioned earlier in the day.

The scrimmage ended after two hours, and LSU’s players gathered around Mainieri outside the first base dugout. After he talked, they raised their arms to break down the huddle and softly said “L-S-U.” One player quickly called them back to do it louder. Some things needed more practice.