BR.lsuspringfootball.031921 HS 828.JPG
LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13) works in a drill at practice, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the LSU football practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

It was LSU on LSU, but that didn't change one important fact: Live, 11-on-11 football took the field at Tiger Stadium this week.

All four of the Tigers' talented quarterbacks saw action, started by Max Johnson who got the opening snaps with the first-team offense. But it was senior Myles Brennan who put the ball in the end zone first.

BIG MOMENT 1: FAKE SPIKE THEN A BOUTTE BOMB

The touchdowns didn't come early and often in this one, but Brennan was ready to deliver late in the first half. With the clock running down, the senior faked a spike then uncorked a bomb to Kayshon Boutte, who climbed the ladder to pull in the score over an LSU defender.

Can't see the video? Click here.

BIG MOMENT 2: BALL-HAWK RAYDARIOUS JONES

TJ Finley could be forgiven here if he forgot which LSU jersey he was supposed to throw to, but Jones flashed his coverage skills to undercut a throw to a crossing receiver for the sweet interception.

Can't see the video? Click here.

BIG MOMENT 3: BOUTTE'S DEJA VU

The play didn't count, but it still should've looked familiar. Johnson buys time and gets the ball to Boutte as he works all the way across the field, and the receiver does the rest.

If it felt like you'd seen it before, it was almost identical to the throw and catch in LSU's finale last season -- which doubled as the play that Boutte broke LSU's single-game receiving record.

Can't see the videos? Click here & here.

BIG MOMENT 4: KIRKLIN'S MONSTER DAY

If it seemed like one LSU receiver was everywhere, that's because he was. Kirklin saw action with both sides on offense, and had already put up 15 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns before the end of the third quarter.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Email Jeff Nowak at jnowak@theadvocate.com

Twitter: @Jeff_Nowak

