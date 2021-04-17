It was LSU on LSU, but that didn't change one important fact: Live, 11-on-11 football took the field at Tiger Stadium this week.

All four of the Tigers' talented quarterbacks saw action, started by Max Johnson who got the opening snaps with the first-team offense. But it was senior Myles Brennan who put the ball in the end zone first.

BIG MOMENT 1: FAKE SPIKE THEN A BOUTTE BOMB

The touchdowns didn't come early and often in this one, but Brennan was ready to deliver late in the first half. With the clock running down, the senior faked a spike then uncorked a bomb to Kayshon Boutte, who climbed the ladder to pull in the score over an LSU defender.

BIG MOMENT 2: BALL-HAWK RAYDARIOUS JONES

Raydarious Jones said not today ✌️😎✌️



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/poxzwJVuJW — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 17, 2021 ...

TJ Finley could be forgiven here if he forgot which LSU jersey he was supposed to throw to, but Jones flashed his coverage skills to undercut a throw to a crossing receiver for the sweet interception.

BIG MOMENT 3: BOUTTE'S DEJA VU

Max Johnson and Kayshon Boutte have picked up right where they left off. This is basically a shot-for-shot remake of the record-breaker in the Ole Miss win last season.



Called back for an illegal block, but that’s not what matters today for #LSU. pic.twitter.com/zd7i9fQdGj — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 17, 2021 ...

The play didn't count, but it still should've looked familiar. Johnson buys time and gets the ball to Boutte as he works all the way across the field, and the receiver does the rest.

If it felt like you'd seen it before, it was almost identical to the throw and catch in LSU's finale last season -- which doubled as the play that Boutte broke LSU's single-game receiving record.

Kayshon Boutte has done it.



- 14 catches, tied for No. 2 in LSU history

- 308 yards, No. 1 all-time in LSU history

- 3 TDs ... including the go-ahead score on this beautiful 45-yarder.



In-credible. #LSU pic.twitter.com/B7L2MA9SSi — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 20, 2020 ...

BIG MOMENT 4: KIRKLIN'S MONSTER DAY

Jontre Kirklin has a nonsensical 15 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the third quarter of #LSU’s spring game (he’s playing both sides on offense). pic.twitter.com/M2paQwdXDF — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) April 17, 2021 ...

If it seemed like one LSU receiver was everywhere, that's because he was. Kirklin saw action with both sides on offense, and had already put up 15 catches for 199 yards and two touchdowns before the end of the third quarter.

