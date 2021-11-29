LSU has found its next football coach.
The school is set to hire Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, multiple sources confirmed to The Advocate.
An official announcement is expected Tuesday, a source said. Yahoo Sports first reported the blockbuster hire.
Kelly, 60, is the winningest active coach in college football and the winningest coach in Notre Dame history, having surpassed the legendary Knute Rockne. He led the Fighting Irish to a 45-14 rout of Stanford on Saturday, raising his record to 284-97-2 in 31 seasons overall and 113-40 in 12 seasons in South Bend.
Kelly's .742 winning percentage is behind only that of Alabama coach Nick Saban among active FBS coaches (.802).
The win over Stanford allowed Notre Dame, No. 6 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, to finish the regular season 11-1.
Asked last Monday if he would ever leave Notre Dame for another job, Kelly said, “No. I mean, look, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250 million check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”
Kelly coached at Division II Grand Valley State (1991-2003), Central Michigan (2004-06) and the University of Cincinnati (2006-09) before going to Notre Dame in 2010. A winner of multiple national coach of the year awards, Kelly got his 106th win at Notre Dame on Sept. 25 with a 41-13 romp over Wisconsin, breaking a tie with Rockne.
Under Kelly, the Fighting Irish have made the BCS national championship game once and the College Football Playoff twice. Notre Dame lost to Alabama in the 2012 BCS title game and reached the CFP semifinals in 2018 and 2020. A complication in trying to hire Kelly could be Notre Dame's contention for a playoff berth.
The final in-season rankings will be released Tuesday and the four CFP teams will be announced Sunday.
Kelly's Notre Dame teams have beaten LSU twice in bowl games. The Fighting Irish beat the Tigers 31-28 in the 2014 Music City Bowl and 21-17 in the 2018 Citrus Bowl.
Brian Kelly year-by-year at Notre Dame
Year Record Bowl
2010 8-5 Sun-W
2011 8-5 Champs Sports-W
2012 12-1 BCS Championship-L
2013 9-4 Pinstripe-W
2014 8-5 Music City-W
2015 10-3 Fiesta-L
2016 4-8
2017 10-3 Citrus-W
2018 12-1 Cotton (CFP)-L
2019 11-2 Camping World-W
2020 10-2 Rose (CFP)-L
2021 11-1
TOTAL 113-40