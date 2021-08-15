During the latest recruiting cycle, LSU placed a clear priority on wide receivers. The Tigers signed five, the most in a single class since 2013, as they tried to restock a room that has traditionally been one of the most talented in team history. Three of LSU’s seven-highest rated recruits in 2021 came from the position.
Months after they signed, those receivers have become one of the focuses of preseason practice. Last week, Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers, Chris Hilton Jr. and Deion Smith all rotated through drills with LSU’s other wide receivers, impressing coach Ed Orgeron along the way. Jack Bech, who signed as a wide receiver, played with the tight ends to help LSU’s depth at the position, and he also received recognition.
The Tigers know they will start sophomore Kayshon Boutte, their No. 1 target, but other than him, the first-team spots remain undetermined heading into the second week of preseason camp. The freshmen have put themselves in contention for playing time. LSU also returned four players with double-digit receptions. The result: plenty of competition.
“You've got to go to practice every day knowing that somebody else wants your spot,” Boutte said. “You've got to handle your role, or you're going to be replaced.”
The wide receivers took on added importance within the offense as LSU transitioned to a spread scheme in recent years. LSU began playing with at least three on the field at all times, and during the 2019 season, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. combined for 241 receptions, 3,991 yards and 51 touchdowns — even though Marshall missed part of the season with an injury.
LSU may not expect to match the record-setting numbers every season, but Orgeron hired offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and passing game coordinator DJ Mangas to bring LSU closer to the 2019 version of its offense. Schematically, LSU will sometimes use four- or five-receiver sets, giving the freshmen and their teammates plenty of opportunities as LSU looks for its second and third starters.
“All those guys are very talented,” Orgeron said. “We're going to have to let them all play and see what's going to happen. But I do think as the year goes on, we're going to see who the second guy is, the third guy is. I think that's going to work itself out.”
The room has openings. Three of LSU’s top-five receivers last season left the team, taking with them 97 catches for 1,294 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Tigers lost roughly half the production their receivers generated last year.
Boutte returned after setting a Southeastern Conference record for the most receiving yards in a single game (308) in LSU’s season finale against Ole Miss. LSU third-leading wideout, junior Jaray Jenkins, also came back after recording 397 yards and two touchdowns. Three other players — senior Jontre Kirklin, sophomore Koy Moore and junior Trey Palmer — also had double-digit catches and more than 100 yards.
Then the freshmen arrived. Smith was the highest-rated prospect, according to 247Sports, as a four-star recruit considered the nation’s No. 9 wide receiver. Hilton and Thomas finished right behind him as the No. 11 and No. 13 wide receivers in the country, respectively. Nabers and Bech were also four-star recruits.
“I feel like they came in at a faster pace than we did, our freshman core last year,” Boutte said. “... They can do it all.”
A lot of the receivers have been mentioned since camp started, but the freshmen have been the subject of more questions, perhaps because they’re new. However, Orgeron has willingly recognized them. He said Nabers has “great body control,” and Smith is “smooth.” Hilton once caught a slant, scored and dunked the ball over the goal post.
“I thought he was going to hurt his head hitting the goal post,” Orgeron said.
When describing them, Orgeron called Thomas the tallest, biggest and strongest of the freshman class, adding, “I think he's going to be one of the great receivers that we’ve had here at LSU.” Thomas tied Boutte for the team-lead with five catches during LSU’s first scrimmage.
With another two weeks left in preseason practice, LSU has time to decide who will start the season opener Sept. 4 against UCLA alongside Boutte. The Tigers can choose from their experienced upperclassmen, their highly-rated freshmen or most likely, blend them together, using the entire group throughout the season until someone stands out.
"We've got a lot of slot receivers, a lot of outside guys that can come in and out of their breaks," sophomore quarterback Max Johnson said. "They've got great hands. Just give them the ball as soon as possible and let them go and make plays.”