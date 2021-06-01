When the NCAA released its potential regional hosts about two weeks ago, Gonzaga’s name appeared in the midst of traditional college baseball powerhouses.

The team had never played in the NCAA tournament as higher than a No. 3 seed, much less hosted postseason games, but Gonzaga was having a historic season.

The potential to host filled the next two weeks with pressure and worry, coach Mark Machtolf said. He followed RPI updates, trying to track Gonzaga’s chance to secure one of the 16 spots, and hoped it could accomplish something for the first time in team history.

For a while, projections included Gonzaga as one of the hosts. It won the West Coast Conference. But after losing its last two games by a combined score of 19-2, which pushed its RPI to No. 27 by the end of the conference tournaments, Gonzaga didn’t receive a host spot.

“That’s all water under the bridge now,” Machtolf said. “We know who we’re playing.”

It will play LSU.

Gonzaga was selected as the No. 2 seed in the Eugene Regional, pairing it with No. 3 LSU in the first round of games at 9 p.m. CT Friday inside PK Park. The loser faces elimination the next day.

“A little bit bummed, but can’t be too upset about it,” junior infielder Brett Harris said about not becoming a regional host. “We’ve got to go win on somebody else’s turf now.”

In Gonzaga, LSU will find a team eager to prove its ability as a program. Though Gonzaga has never advanced to the super regional and played in the NCAA tournament three other times during Machtolf's 18-year tenure, its players believe they can beat anybody in the country after one of the most successful regular seasons in school history.

This year, Gonzaga controlled the WCC while playing well against Power 5 conference teams. It notched a pair of one-run losses to Texas Tech, the No. 8 overall seed in the tournament, and a series win at TCU, the No. 6 overall seed. It also lost a midweek game to Oregon that left the players longing to face the Ducks again this weekend.

“It’ll be cool to go to Oregon and possibly get revenge on them,” Harris said. “I feel like we have some unfinished business in Eugene.”

But before Gonzaga possibly faces Oregon, it must beat LSU. Machtolf said the team will probably keep its starting rotation intact, putting junior right-hander Alek Jacob against the Tigers.

As Gonzaga's ace, Jacob has a 2.82 ERA with 17 walks and 103 strikeouts over 76⅔ innings pitched. He completed a no-hitter earlier this season.

“My approach doesn’t really change, no matter who I’m facing,” Jacob said. “Whether it’s a team that’s struggled throughout the year or it’s one of the best teams in the country, when I get out there, they’re all just blank faces. I’ve just got to be the best version of myself.”

Gonzaga has already made program history by securing the No. 2 seed in the regional. It feels determined to accomplish more. If it can emerge from the four teams and advance, it will reach a further point in the tournament than any other team in school history.

“Prove that this team from Spokane can play with anybody in the country,” Jacob said. “We’re a threat to anybody. We deserve that regional spot, maybe is something that we can prove.”