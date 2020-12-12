The situation appeared dire and destined to crack. An LSU secondary that hadn’t played well this season didn’t have its best cornerback, lost a starter in the first quarter and gave a true freshman his first significant playing time.
And despite all that, the depleted group gave LSU a chance to upset No. 6 Florida inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Tigers intercepted quarterback Kyle Trask twice in the first half Saturday night, helping LSU win 37-34. Trask, who entered as the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, had thrown three interceptions this season. He completed 62% of his passes, his second-lowest percentage of the year.
LSU faced the top passing offense in the country, and it won without sophomore Derek Stingley Jr., the team’s best cornerback. Stingley spent warmups on the side without his helmet. LSU radio reported he didn’t play because of a leg injury suffered last week against Alabama. Linebacker Micah Baskerville, a reliable defender, also missed the game.
Though LSU didn’t have to guard Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, who reportedly didn’t play because of a lingering injury, the Tigers entered the game with a passing defense ranked 125th out of 127 FBS teams. Shredded multiple times this season, they allowed 313.1 yards per game.
Meanwhile, Trask embarrassed opposing defenses. On a record-setting pace, he averaged 360.3 yards passing per game and led the country with 38 touchdown passes. He completed 71.4% of his throws. Betting odds named him the favorite to win the Heisman.
Nothing suggested LSU could stop Florida, and then starting defensive back Cordale Flott was ejected for targeting early in the first quarter, leaving LSU with four scholarship cornerbacks: true freshman Eli Ricks, true freshman Dwight McGlothern, graduate transfer Darren Evans and sophomore Jay Ward.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys playing,” Orgeron said on LSU’s halftime radio show. “I’m so proud of them. Dwight McGlothern really showed up. Jay Ward is playing a heck of a game.”
With the score tied 7-7 early in the second quarter, Ricks jumped a slant route. He sprinted 68 yards, stopping just outside the end zone to taunt Trask, before finishing his second pick-six of the season.
LSU intercepted Trask again on the next drive. With Florida inside the red zone, Trask threw toward the sideline. The ball bounced off McGlothern’s helmet and spiraled toward Ward, who had crossed the sideline. Laying on the ground, Ward re-established himself in bounds before catching the ball, completing one of the most improbable interceptions in college football this season.
LSU didn’t turn the turnover into points, but the interception kept Florida’s explosive offense off the field and ended a possession in a game decided by one score.
Though LSU’s secondary allowed multiple long completions in the second half, it blanketed Florida’s receivers in crucial situations. As the score fluctuated, LSU forced three straight punts and six incompletions, giving the offense a chance at the end. The secondary didn’t crack.