Kentucky played Friday like it needed the game more than No. 6 LSU, even though the Tigers made the Wildcats work for it in the end.
Rhyne Howard scored 32 points to carry Kentucky into the SEC Tournament semifinals after a 78-63 victory over LSU at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for LSU (25-5), although it likely won’t affect the Tigers NCAA Tournament standing. The Tigers appear in line for a 2 or 3 seed after finishing second in the conference standings, which means they will host first- and second-round games.
The victory could push Kentucky (17-11) to a higher seeding. The Wildcats have their own eight-game winning streak going into Saturday’s game against the Tennessee-Alabama winner.
Khayla Pointer had 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for LSU, which played without second-leading scorer Alexis Morris because of a sprained MCL. Morris made the trip but didn’t dress out for the game.
The night belonged to Howard. The two-time SEC Player of the Year made 11 of 18 shots and was six of eight from 3-point range as the Wildcats led by as many as 22 points. When LSU made its late run to cut the lead to nine, Howard hit a jumper with one shoe on and followed it up with a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 18, 66-48, early in the fourth quarter.
Kentucky shot 66.7% in the first quarter and was four of five from 3-point range on the way to a 45-25 halftime lead. Howard had 19 in the first half on 7-of-9 shooting, five of six from 3-point range.
“They just came out on fire,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “They had all their parts back, everybody healthy. They’ve been on a run. They can score the ball.
“We didn’t fold our tent. We kept trying to get back in the game. Give them credit. They’re on a roll.”
LSU kept pushing but never got the lead back under 10 in the fourth quarter.
Things boiled over for LSU coach Kim Mulkey for arguing a no call when Jazmine Massengill blocked a 3-point attempt by Pointer with 1:36 and the Wildcats leading by 12. Both players fell to the floor.
“I thought she got fouled after the shot, not when she went up,” said Mulkey, who received a technical foul for her gripes. “It’s been a point of emphasis. We’ve had it called on us two or three times this year. After the contest, she just laid on top of Khayla. It was right there in front of me.”
Ryann Payne scored 13 points for LSU, but the Tigers were hurt by a lack of production from its post players. Autumn Newby and Faustine Aifuwa combined to score only eight points on 4-of-13 shooting. Mulkey declined to talk about her post play, instead crediting Kentucky for being physical and hitting shots.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth, hitting every shot they took,” Pointer said. “We had to battle, choosing who we wanted to give the shots to.
"We lost Rhyne a couple of times in transition but they made (eight) 3s in the first half and shooting 60% overall. We got ourselves in a really big hole and it was kind of hard to get out of it.”
Treasure Hunt and Dre’Una Edwards had 13 each for Kentucky, and Robyn Benton had 11.