LSU's 2019 schedule was released Tuesday, giving fans their first look at a sequence of Southeastern Conference games they don't see every year.
The season opener will be at home against Georgia Southern then the Tigers will travel to Austin for a road game at Texas.
Northwestern State is up next at home, followed by the SEC opener at Vanderbilt.
After one of two bye weeks, LSU hosts Utah State and Florida before traveling to Starkville to face Mississippi State.
Games against Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M close out the 2019 slate.
Here's a full look at the schedule:
Aug. 31 vs. Georgia Southern
Sept. 7 @ Texas
Sept. 14 vs. Northwestern State
Sept. 21 @ Vanderbilt
[Sept. 28 | Bye week]
Oct. 5 vs. Utah State
Oct. 12 vs. Florida
Oct. 19 @ Mississippi State
Oct. 26 vs. Auburn
[Nov. 2 | Bye week]
Nov. 9 @ Alabama
Nov. 16 @ Ole Miss
Nov. 23 vs. Arkansas
Nov. 30 vs. Texas A&M
