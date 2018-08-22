In more than three years with the LSU football program, David Ducre has become used to change.

In fact, he’s come to expect them as the list of coaches and coordinators the former Lakeshore High School star running back has had continues to grow going into his senior season.

To date, he’s had:

• Two head coaches (Les Miles, Ed Orgeron).

• Four offensive coordinators (Cam Cameron, Steve Ensminger, Matt Canada, Ensminger again).

• Three running backs coaches (Frank Wilson, Jabbar Juluke, Tommie Robinson).

• Two tight ends coaches (Ensminger, John Decoster).

Initially recruited as a running back, Ducre has gone from fullback, to tight end, to fullback and back to tight end — which is where he’ll likely be when No. 25 LSU opens the season against Miami on Sept. 2.

Then again, the plan could change between now and the time the Tigers’ chartered plane lands in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in nine days.

Ducre, who was rated the No. 1 fullback nationally in the 2015 recruiting class by 247 Sports, thought he was going to finish his college career at that position until the day before the Tigers’ first preseason scrimmage on Aug. 10.

Heading into a meeting before practice, he opened the door to the running backs room and was told he needed to go to the tight ends room.

LSU was short-handed at tight end after Jamal Pettigrew suffered a season-ending knee injury in an offseason workout, and transfer Thaddeus Moss, who was expected to back up senior Foster Moreau, was sidelined by a leg injury.

That meant the 6-foot, 235-pound Ducre, who played tight end in Canada’s system a year ago, was suddenly the next man up.

“I was kind of ready for it, but it still caught me a little off guard,” Ducre said. “It was the day before the first scrimmage. We had a practice on Friday and 24 hours later, we had the scrimmage.”

How he got there is an amazing tale in itself.

“I walked in the running backs room and they were like, ‘You’re not in here, you have to go to the tight ends room,’ ” a smiling Ducre said. “So I go to the tight ends room and I was just struggling writing down as much as I could, just trying to learn everything.”

But you would have never known when Ducre got into the scrimmage the next day, Moreau said.

“So we gave him a day to prepare for everything we’ve installed since January at the tight end position,” he said. “He played 40 plays and had one missed assignment. So his grade was about a 97 for knowing what to do.

“It speaks volumes for who he is: a hard worker and an intelligent player. He just wants a chance, man … he wants a shot and I want it for him. I want it for him bad because a great guy, a great player, a humble leader.”

Ducre, who earned a management degree in May, hasn’t gotten much of a chance since rushing for 1,586 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior at Lakeshore.

Since joining the LSU program, he hasn’t had a run from scrimmage and has only two receptions for 2 yards. One of his catches was for minus-2 yards.

Those skimpy career statistics are just one of the reasons Ducre was eager to make the move to tight end.

“I was just excited to have an opportunity to play, so anything they wanted from me I was willing to do,” he said. “When they told me they had an opportunity for me, I was excited.

“It doesn't matter where I’m at as long as I can make an impact for the team. It doesn’t matter if I’m a tight end, running back, fullback, safety, linebacker — as long as I get my shot.”

His biggest challenge has been in learning the blocking scheme, complete with new terminology, brought in by first-year offensive line coach James Cregg.

Still, Moreau has praised Ducre for his ability to get below his pad level and leverage bigger defenders although that’s been a little frightening at times — like when he came upon mammoth freshman Dare Rosenthal, a 6-foot-8, 333-pound defensive tackle, in a scrimmage.

“I looked down and then I looked up and I saw it was him, I was like, ‘Oh, God,’ so I had to give it all I had,” Ducre said with a laugh. “It wasn’t enough, but the quarterback still got the ball off. It was all good … I did my job as best as I could.”

While he’ll likely be called on to block more than catch, Ducre said he’s ready if needed in the passing game. In high school, he played a lot in 7-on-7 drills and is, in his own estimation, a capable receiver.

“Yes, I have great hands,” he said when prodded by a reporter. “I don’t want to boast, but I’d probably say I’m top five — definitely top five — on the team. Tight ends, I’m No.1, there’s no doubt.”